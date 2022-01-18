EU SCENARIO / The “Italy problem” that decides the fate of the euro

In a recent article on the Subsidiary I was trying to analyze the problems affecting the euro, also on the basis of the observations of Professor Campiglio, who in his interview he highlighted the difficulties deriving from the lack of political unity and the damage of the austerity policies imposed by Brussels. And he concluded the interview with a reference to the Latin motto “divide et impera” and to the risk of continuing to have “countries more equal than others”.

A few days later, the topic was picked up by Bloomberg with an article by Richard Cookson, which very clearly described a “terminal phase” situation. As the article begins: “For better or for worse, the future of the euro will probably be decided this year”. The detonator is identified in inflation which is anything but transitory and which will seriously question the monetary policy of the ECB. Also due to the increasingly heavy pressure of “strong” countries against interventions in favor of “weak” countries and, writes Cookson, in this respect the greatest concern is Italy: “Both due to its size (it has one of the largest government bond markets of the world), and due to the dynamics of its debt “. And he adds: “The state of inadequacy of the Italian governments that have followed one another is such that the politicians have done nothing to reform the financial system, or much else”.

After this judgment, unfortunately not far-fetched, Cookson moves on to what he sees as solutions so that the “Italy problem” does not make the euro explode, and analyzes three of them. The first, consequential to the situation, is that Italy declares default, ie bankruptcy, and given that a large part of the debt is in Italian hands, it would be enough for the government to impose “adequate” taxes on Italian citizens. However, the author himself considers this solution problematic.

The second is given by the exit from the euro, with the advantage for Italy of charging the costs to creditor countries, such as Germany, through the European payment system called Target 2. A solution that, says Cookson, “would look like Brexit like a playground battle. ” There is therefore only one solution, similar to that indicated by Draghi and Macron: the mutualisation of eurozone government debts in a European agency, such as Mes. A solution that would see furious opposition from “frugal” countries and, probably, also from Eastern Europe.

It is worthwhile to report in full the conclusion of the article. “For the euro to survive, some compromise is needed. The problem is that I can’t see creditor countries agree until the potential damage is severe enough. And the potential damage, I suspect, includes Italy threatening to leave the euro ”.

The conclusion would seem to put Italy in the hands of a good weapon, even if paradoxically, unlike Brexit, in Italexit the negotiations would be on the conditions to stay, not to leave. However, there is a fourth solution, not mentioned in the article, but which has accompanied the eurozone since its constitution: the two-speed euro. A recurring hypothesis and already analyzed in an article from a couple of years ago, when certain attitudes of Germany suggested such a possibility. It is very interesting that such a hypothesis was already made explicit in a 2011 interview of the Subsidiary to Professor Joachim Starbatty, emeritus professor of political economy at the University of Tübingen. For Starbatty, without this separation decision, the euro would have been doomed to slow erosion, and the failure of weak states only postponed.

Finally, it should be noted that, according to the professor, Italy’s entry into the euro had led to a substantial reduction in the Italian share in international trade. This claim should be verified on current data, but which pays off, together with the forecasts of Bloomberg, the debate on the euro is anything but academic. Perhaps this is also one of the reasons for Draghi’s return to the Italian political scene.

