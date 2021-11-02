EU stock exchanges cautious awaiting the Fed, spread returns below 130 points

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The wait for the Fed verdict, scheduled for Wednesday, on the start of tapering, the gradual reduction of the asset purchase program, and in general on the monetary policy prospects, advises caution to the European stock exchanges, which are moving slightly lower after the sprint on the eve. The Milanese FTSE MIB, which yesterday exceeded 27 thousand points in closing for the first time since September 2008, is thus just below par. Among the main stocks, Nexi gets up after the sharp decline in the last few sessions, triggered by the results of Worldline, while according to rumors the tug-of-war with the French competitor for the merchant acquiring activities of the Greek Eurobank is in the final stages. Among the banks, Banco Bpm rises together with Intesa Sanpaolo. Good

Stmicroelectronics after Ams Osram reported revenues above forecasts in the third quarter and improved year-end targets, while Telecom Italia loses ground. Moncler and Ferrari are also down: the Maranello house will present quarterly accounts during the day. Rally debut for the Intercos freshman.

The euro returns above 1.16 dollars, spread at 127 points

On the currency market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar returns to 1.16 and is traded at 1.1612 from 1.1588 on Monday at the end. The yen which yesterday had touched the lowest of four is recovered

years on the dollar: 113.62 yen are needed for one dollar (from 114.15 yesterday) and 131.97 yen for one euro (from 132.30). The most consistent movement, however, is that of the exchange rate

Australian dollar slipping to 0.7475 US dollars: the Australian central bank has opened for a rate hike even if by 2024 and will continue its program of

purchases of securities. Crude oil prices continue to rise: the reference contract of the WTI trades at 84.25 dollars a barrel (delivery in December) and approaches the values ​​of the expiry

closest to Brent in January, trading at $ 85.07 a barrel.

On bonds, the spread between BTp and Bund returns to tighten, which on Monday had risen to the highest level since November 2020 at 135 basis points. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German duration is indicated at 127 basis points from 132

of the closing of the eve. The benchmark ten-year BTp yield also lagged at 1.15% after hitting a last position at 1.23% on Monday.

Tokyo takes a break after the jump on eve

In Tokyo, meanwhile, the lists took a break after the jump on the eve triggered by

victory of the ruling coalition in Japan in Sunday’s legislative elections which offered stability to the current government. Profit-taking and a cautious stance dominated, not least because the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday on the day the Fed’s verdict is expected. At the end of the trade, the Nikkei index of leading stocks closed down by 0. , 43% to 29,520.90 points and the Topix index lost 0.64% to 2,031.67 points. Both had risen well over 2% on the eve. The two main Japanese airlines ANA Holdings (+ 1.25% to 2,701.5 yen) and Japan Airlines (+ 1.95% to 2,505 yen) are up, driven by information from the Nikkei newspaper that Japan should soon reduce measures quarantine against Covid-19 for vaccinated travelers, without allowing foreign tourists to enter the country again for the moment.