EU stock exchanges, positive start expected. Focus on pmi indices. Bitcoin above $ 50,000





A positive start is expected for European stock exchanges, after closing last week with the worst decline since February due to concerns related to the variants of Covid-19 and possible restrictions on US monetary policy. Supporting the sentiment is the rise in Wall Street futures (S&P + 0.35%, Nasdaq + 0.38% and Dow Jones + 0.41%) which should continue their gains today after closing higher on Friday ( S&P + 0.81%, Nasdaq + 1.19% and Dow Jones + 0.65%).

Meanwhile, good news also arrives from Asia with increases in the indices, all close to 2%, even if the increase in infections from Covid-19 and fears of a possible announcement of the launch of a monetary restriction by the Fed in the annual symposium of central bankers to be held as usual in Jackson Hole in the USA between 26 and 28 August next: close to the close Shanghai is + 1.25%, Hong Kong + 1.76% and the Nikkei of Tokyo marks + 1.89%.

On the macro front, the SMEs (purchasing managers’ sentiment indices) in August of services and manufacturing in France (9:15), Germany (9:30), the euro zone, which will also make known the composite SME (10: 00), Great Britain (10:30), then the Cfnai index for July (14:30), the SMEs of August of services and manufacturing (15:45), the data on sales of existing homes in July will arrive from the USA (16:00) and, back to Europe, the preliminary August consumer confidence index of the euro zone (16:00).

On the front the euro / dollar is trading at 1.172 (+ 0.2%), the dollar / yen is trading at 109.9, + 0.09%, and the cross between pound and dollar is at 1.366, + 0.25% . Bitcoin is + 3.44% and rises above $ 50,000 to $ 50,300, on its highs for three months after the Paypal group announced that in the United Kingdom it will launch the service that will allow individuals to buy and sell the digital currency. Bitcoin had peaked over $ 64,000 in April, but then fears of regulatory pressure pushed it down to below $ 30,000 at the beginning of last month, and started to recover from mid-July.

Among commodities, crude oil prices have risen after the declines of the last week. WTI rises by 1.93% to $ 63.34 per barrel and Brent is + 1.95% at $ 66.45 per barrel. Gold is gaining 0.24% at $ 1,788 an ounce.

In bonds, the BTP-Bund spread this morning is around 103.9 basis points, unchanged compared to Friday’s close, equal to a yield on the Italian ten-year bond of 0.546%. The US 10-year yield is little moved and remains below 1.3% (1.272%, a marginal increase of 0.012 points), still at a five-month low.

In Piazza Affari, where the after-hours session remains closed today, focus on Banca Mps which specified at the request of Consob, regarding the rumors of a potential capital increase of 3 billion euros, that “these are rumors which are not reflected in any initiatives launched by the bank. The bank reports that UniCredit’s due diligence activities are continuing, in line with the press release issued by the latter on 29 July “. Finally, it should be remembered that the takeover bids on Retelit by Marbles (ends 10 September) and Castor Bidco on Cerved (ends 31 August) are at issue. (All rights reserved)



