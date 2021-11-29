EU stock exchanges up. Piazza Affari aligns

(Teleborsa) –, in a more than positive European context.

Sitting in fractional reduction for theEuro / US dollar, which for now leaves 0.43% on the parterre. Slightly raised seat for thegold, which advances to $ 1,795.9 an ounce. Decisive rise in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) (+ 5.02%), which reaches 71.57 dollars per barrel.

Advance just a little spread, which rises to +130 basis points, showing an increase of 2 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP equal to 0.94%.

Among the European lists moderate earnings for Frankfurt, which advances by 0.62%, in light London, with a large progress of 0.74%, and a positive trend for Paris, which is up by a decent + 0.76%.

Piazza Affari continues the session up, with the FTSE MIB which advances to 26,060 points; on the same line, earnings day for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which continues the day at 28,569 points.

Salt the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.47%); with similar direction, excellent performance of the FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.55%).

At the top of the ranking of the most important titles of Milan, we find Moncler (+ 2.42%), Interpump (+ 2.37%), Italian post (+ 2.12%) e Amplifon (+ 1.78%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Telecom Italia, which continues the session with -2.23%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Banca Popolare di Sondrio (+ 7.41%), Alerion Clean Power (+ 5.34%), El.En (+ 3.74%) e Unieuro (+ 2.90%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded on Juventus, which gets -3.86%.

It moves below par MPS Bank, showing a decrease of 0.71%.

Moderate contraction for Italmobiliare, which suffers a decline of 0.64%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Monday 11/29/2021

00:50 Japan: Retail sales, annual (1.1% expected; previous -0.5%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 1.8%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, annual (expected 5.6%; previous 5.4%)

10:00 Italy: Production prices, monthly (previous 1.6%)

10:00 Italy: Production prices, annual (previous 13.3%)

11:00 am European Union: Economic confidence (expected 117.5 points; preceding 118.6 points)

11:00 am European Union: Business confidence (expected 13.9 points; preceding 14.2 points).

(Teleborsa) 29-11-2021 09:30