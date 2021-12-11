EU, the new Chancellor Scholz meets Macron: “Reform of the stability pact? Growth and solidity of finances are not incompatible”

The first trip abroad of the new chancellor Olaf Scholz was in France for meet Emmanuel Macron, less than 24 hours after the announcement of his program in view of the EU presidency that he will assume in January. “Growth” and “solidity of finances” are not incompatible, Scholz said at a press conference in Paris. The French leader intends to “rethink” the budget rules of the Union to create a Europe more oriented towards investments and growth. For Scholz, it is “about maintaining this growth that was generated by the relaunch plan. At the same time, we must work on the soundness of our finances. It is not contradictory. For me they are two sides of the same effort, ”said Scholz, during his first mission to Paris as chancellor.

After the approval of the EU recovery plan, in July 2020, the reform of the stability pact it is among the next major construction sites that await Europe. Macron has already reiterated several times that the Maastricht criteria are outdated and need to be rethought. A position that also sees other major powers in the euro area agree, such as theItaly, as well as the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni.

Scholz’s visit comes “in a special moment“, Underlined Macron,“ it is time to talk about major European issues, and we have discussed them, we have talked about Belarus, Ukraine and underlined the importance of cooperation to support partners in the East. We also discussed relations between the EU and Africa, and those with China ”, added Macron. On the table, the French president specified, too cooperation within the EU on issues such as migration, green and digital transition, climate and investments.