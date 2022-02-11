EU: ‘too early to consider pandemic endemic’ – World

“We have not yet emerged from the pandemic, we are not yet protected from new variants” and “it is too early to consider the pandemic as endemic”. This was stated by the French Minister of Health, Oliver Véran, at the end of the informal Health Council in Grenoble.

“There is still nothing that allows us to say that there is not, somewhere in the world, a new variant from a more dangerous strain than Omicron”, he pointed out, warning that it is still “too early to lower the surveillance” . “The only certainty of Covid is uncertainty, it is too early” added EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

The EU accelerates for a joint declaration on “Health Union“. This is what the French Minister of Health, Olivier Veran underlined at a press conference after the informal ministerial in Grenoble of the holders of European Healthcare. The text, he explained, will be called the ‘Grenoble Declaration’ and” we hope it will be signed in the next days “, added Veran, underlining:” I believe that the EU can become world champion in public health “.