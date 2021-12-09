EU-USA, democracy summit today: Hungary excluded, Brussels embarrassment

The US presidents Joe Biden and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen they will co-chair today the summit for democracy, convened by the United States to promote the cause of the “worst form of government, except for all those other forms tried so far”, to quote Winston Churchill. Biden and von der Leyen will each chair one of the two sessions, which will be held online, dedicated to the heads of state and government of some 110 countries, chosen by Washington. The exclusion of Hungary, the only EU country that has not been invited, creates an obvious embarrassment in Brussels, in the Commission (von der Leyen will speak anyway) and even more so in the Council.

The country of Viktor Orban, according to what we learn, he is the only member of the EU towards whom the American administration has shown a clear discomfort with Brussels, deciding not to invite him. Instead, he invited the Poland of the Pis, which also has significant problems with regard to the rule of law. On the guest list there are also countries like Pakistan, not exactly a model for the respect of human rights, and the Philippines, where extrajudicial executions are countless. The summit is expected to address several issues, including the fight against disinformation, the digital transition, freedom of information and the financing of infrastructure projects around the world.. Finally, at least for now, there does not seem to be much appetite on the part of the EU to ask China with determination to clarify the origins of Sars-CoV-2.