EU vs POLAND / “It is from the Monti government that Europe operates outside the Treaties”

Tension skyrocketing between the European Union and Poland on the rule of law. For not having dismantled the Disciplinary Chamber of Magistrates – a body controlled, albeit indirectly, by political power, undermining the independence of judges – the European Court of Justice has in fact announced that it has sentenced Warsaw to pay a fine of one million euros per day, the “highest ever imposed on a Member State”, as recalled by the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders. Poland replied immediately: “We will not pay a cent”.

The European Commission had asked for sanctions a month ago after Poland ignored the July requests of the Court to “immediately suspend” its system of judicial discipline and Brussels said it was ready to use “all the measures at our disposal”. Why did we come to this tug of war? Where is Europe likely to lead? We talked about it with Alessandro Mangia, full professor of constitutional law at the Catholic University of Milan.

Back to climb the level of confrontation between the European Union and Poland. How should this signal be interpreted? Is the European project creaking?

Well, I would say that in the European project the creaks are turning into something else. And not from today.

How long have they been hearing?

First Brexit, then the threats to Germany to open an infringement procedure for the decisions of the German Constitutional Court on the Pepp issue. Now the same situation is having with Poland. With which, of course, it is much easier to make the big voice than with Germany. In a while, the Commission will threaten the Commission to act outside the Treaties. And, if it wanted to be consistent, it would have to open an infringement procedure against itself before the Court of Justice. Do you know what?

Thing?

I don’t rule it out at all.

What makes him think that?

In the Commission they are so dazed by the autopilot that governs them, that they could even propose such a thing. It would be very consistent, if you think about it, with the illogic that has guided the European institutions for at least ten years.

Even illogical?

The fathers of Europe are said to have been Jean Monnet, Robert Schuman and a few others. In other times it was true. Unfortunately, the European institutions have made a difference for some years now. And they elected Alfred Jarry and Ennio Flaiano as tutelary deities of the Continent. Without even realizing it.

An example of the irrationality of the EU institutions?

Try asking a Brussels official from some corner of Europe with some masters degree in Economics or European Studies from some Commission subsidized university if he knows who Jarry and Flaiano are without using Wikipedia. And she will have proof of what I tell her. This is the ruling class that is in Brussels and that leads a continent looking at everyone with disdain. And who distributes threats, report cards and sanctions in the name of his imaginative image of the economy. Or, even worse, the rule of law. Which is the fetish that is now being wielded against Poland. Indeed, it is his caricature.

Why does he say this?

Because it is from the times of the sovereign debt crisis – and that is, to understand, from the time of the Monti government, which was the purest fruit of that crisis – that Europe operates outside the Treaties. And she could only survive at the cost of suspending herself. Let me be clear: that it survived is a good thing, given the effects that could have resulted from the explosion of the Eurozone that was risked in that period.

However?

But it is equally clear that from then on it got worse and worse. The case of Poland is just the latest in a series of episodes that have come closer and closer over time. And that they are the sign that the building without foundations erected with difficulty in ’92, after the German Reunification, no longer holds.

Where is the European edifice teetering?

The truth is that Europe is a rapidly crumbling institution. And look for an imaginary enemy to compact itself. And since there is no longer Trump in the US, the enemies are sought within. Now it is Poland’s turn.

Until yesterday it was Germany and its Constitutional Court …

Germany, although in its moment of greatest weakness since Schröder, is still too hard a nut to crack.

And with the UK?

It ended as we know. A Europe without the UK is doomed to be a land rat, as Carl Schmitt put it right. Caught between the Leviathan who rules the Sea, and the Behemoth who rules the Earth.

But why does Brussels want an internal enemy?

The point is always the same. The incomplete nature of the Union. It is the never resolved knot of sovereignty. Union is only the functional replica of a federation. But it is not a federation like the US is. It was built on the French gamble of Mitterrand to cage reunited Germany. It reversed the logic of the old 1969 Werner Plan on the single currency. In 1969, when people were still thinking, they said: first let’s align the economies and then it will be natural to create a single currency.

But in 1992 it was decided to do the opposite, wasn’t it?

Indeed. It was decided to make the single currency saying that this would have forced the European economies to align. The single currency would have generated the alignment between economies, political systems and societies that were very different in terms of language, history and culture. A madness.

The result?

It was, as I said, the advent of Jarry and Flaiano in place of Monnet and Schuman. This logical inversion, dictated by the French terror of the German neighbor, economically split the continent for the first time in Monti’s time. And now, thirty years after Maastricht, and ten years later Monti and his government, he is splitting it politically with Poland. Also for concomitant external causes, mind you. Monocausal explanations are always ridiculous. But this is the original flaw of a building without foundations like the European Union. Ultimately, when you build a Tower of Babel of different languages, cultures and interests on a foundationless chalet, first you have creaks, then you have cracks, and then you have overloads that lead to collapse.

Is Europe therefore a Tower of Babel that is collapsing under its weight?

Yes. And this is scary for all of its tenants. Because, if we haven’t noticed it, we are the tenants of the condominium.

Let’s go back to the EU-Poland tensions. How real are the threats from Brussels against Warsaw? And why is Warsaw also making such a big rumor with Brussels?

Poland does not make a big voice. He simply makes Poland and he simply wants to continue to be, and to do, Poland. As it has always done in European history. Brussels officials may have studied some history, but if they did, they certainly didn’t get it.

Where is the short circuit?

Poland is a country with a strong spiritual representation of itself, despite the cultural penetration induced by the European economic and social model. And it only defends its own identity, as the EU Treaty itself guarantees it in Article 4, paragraph 2 of the TEU. But the European Treaties are as difficult to read as they are easy to distort. And everything can be balanced in words. Especially in newspapers that now anticipate sentences. In Italy as in Europe.

Should we regret Solidarity’s Poland?

Thirty years ago in Europe, Solidarnosc parading was the image of Good, now that Polish miners go to parade for the closure of mines and against ridiculous fines because Polish coal pollutes the clear skies of Europe, they are the empire of Bad. He understands that either something has happened to Europe, or something has happened to Solidarnosc. See her. After all, Poland is used to these things. Always. Just study a little history. And then try to understand that story. That in this part of Europe little is known and less understood.

In your opinion, is not only the EU being slapped in the face, but also NATO, as Erdogan’s threat, later withdrawn, to expel 10 Western ambassadors, of which 6 Europeans, has shown?

It is obvious that this is the case. NATO and the EEC were born together by American will and are two complementary tools for the stabilization of a piece of Eurasia facing the Atlantic. Those who do not understand this understand nothing of what happened before and after 1989, with the reunification, and 1992 with Maastricht. There is a beautiful book by a historian, Paolo Bertella Farnetti (The United States and the European Unity. 1940-1950. Paths of an idea, Milan 2004), now difficult to find, which explains everything very well. The Fathers of Europe are Kennan, Fulbright and a few others between the 40s and 50s. Not Schuman, Monnet and some others in the 50s and 60s. And neither are Jarry and Flaiano, and a few others, between 2010 and 2020. Lo contemporary collapse of NATO and the EU are two sides of the same coin.

In the midst of all this, the German Defense Minister talks about nuclear intervention on the Baltic and the Black Sea. What do you think?

It is a sign of the nervousness that reigns on the continent. On the one hand, there are economic and political conflicts within Europe, with the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland. And at the same time there is talk of surreal European armies commanded by no one knows who, in a phase of crisis for both the EU and NATO. Conflicts are brewing that there is no need for them. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone soon called for the final assault on Kaliningrad to free it, and rename it Koenigsberg in the name of Kant, the rule of law and Perpetual Peace. And we have to send the Rafale because the launch times from Kaliningrad to Berlin are minutes, and the law dictates it. I told you: we are the continent of paper rights and impossible balances. Luttwak is right to say that Europe goes crazy periodically, and it’s always up to them to put things right. The fact is that it is usually expensive to put things back in order. To Europe.

