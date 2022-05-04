EU will not pay in rubles for Russian gas and must prepare for a supply failure

Brussels. The European Union (EU) will not pay for its gas purchases from Russia in rubles, and therefore must prepare for a supply break, a senior European Commission source admitted on Monday at the end of a meeting of energy ministers.

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, said that the Russian demand to receive payments in rubles is a “unilateral and unjustified modification of the contracts, and therefore it is legitimate to reject it.”

According to Simson, approximately 97% of the contracts signed by European companies for the purchase of Russian gas and specifying the currency of payment refer to the euro or the US dollar.

Simson said that the payments due in mid-May will be made “with respect to the contracts.”

“We have to prepare for a supply outage,” Simson said.

This was the first meeting of European energy ministers after Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because those two countries refused to pay in rubles for their liquefied gas imports.

At the end of the meeting, Simson pointed out that the European Commission communicated to the countries of the bloc its conviction that paying for Russian gas purchases in rubles represents a break with the sanctions adopted by the EU against Russia.

However, he added that at the request of the ministers themselves at Monday’s meeting, the Commission “will provide a more detailed guide on what companies can and cannot do within the framework of sanctions.”

The issue has become a huge headache for the EU: practically 40% of the liquefied gas used by European industry comes from Russia.

The possibility of Russia cutting off gas supplies to countries that refuse to pay in rubles is flashing warning lights, and to avoid such a scenario, countries in the bloc are seeking clarification on their options.

“I have asked for a clear explanation on how to proceed,” Czech Industry and Trade Minister Josef Síkela said at the end of the meeting.

“Very complex” process

Khashayar Farmanbar, Sweden’s energy minister, in turn, pointed out that “clarifications are still underway, but it is a very complex process.”

“Paying in one currency is one thing, but if the operation involves the central bank of another country, it becomes a different package, and it will be difficult to manage that. I think the Commission [Europea] is doing its best efforts to clear it up,” he added.

For her part, the Polish Minister for Climate Action and the Environment, Anna Moskwa, stated that the European Commission “confirmed that paying in rubles is unacceptable.”

At the meeting, he said, the Baltic countries (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia), Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland assured that they will not pay for their purchases of Russian gas in rubles.

Arriving at the meeting in Brussels, Moskwa had lamented the Russian decision to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, for refusing to pay in rubles.

In response to that Russian gesture, “we call for an immediate embargo on Russian oil and gas,” he added.

As a result of the sanctions adopted by the EU, the Russian hydrocarbons company Gazprom began to demand that payments be made in Russian currency, in a procedure that involves the country’s central bank and thus evades the sanctions.

The ministers also discussed a gradual halt to Russian oil purchases, as part of an eventual sixth sanctions package.

However, no decision was made at this meeting on the matter.