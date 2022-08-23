Eugen Sabau: Tarragona gunman dies after receiving euthanasia at Terrassa hospital | Catalonia

Marin Eugen Sabau, the man who in December last year broke into his former workplace in Tarragona, armed, and injured three colleagues and a mosso d’esquadra, has received euthanasia this Tuesday in the prison module of the Terrassa Health Consortium (Barcelona). After sedation, the organs have been removed, as confirmed by his lawyers. Neither the Department of Health nor the Department of Justice have officially reported his death. Sabau is the first preventive prisoner involved in a serious judicial investigation for crimes such as attempted murder to receive euthanasia. His victims asked that the process be paralyzed until he was judged. The death has been certified at half past six in the afternoon.

46 years old, Sabau has been transferred shortly before ten in the morning, from the Terrassa prison hospital to the intensive care unit of the medical center, according to health sources, which are reported, where he has been helped to die. The same sources have indicated that the man has donated his organs. Sabau has been accompanied by relatives and, according to sources familiar with the case, has left a farewell letter.

The euthanasia that has been practiced on the prisoner is involved in controversy: it is the first time that a person investigated in a serious criminal proceeding, such as attempted murder, requests assisted death. The man was wounded during his arrest by the Mossos d’Esquadra with several shots, and suffered an irreversible spinal cord injury. “I am paraplegic. I have 45 points in hand. I can’t move my left arm well. I have screws and I can’t feel my chest”, Sabau told the investigating judge.

Various police officers at the Terrassa hospital, where Marin Eugen Sabau, known as the Tarragona gunman, was euthanized. Christopher Castro

Some of the victims of the so-called Tarragona gunman, who shot her on December 14 last at the Securitas headquarters where he worked, have opposed the man receiving euthanasia while the judicial process was still alive, still in the process of instruction. They defended the right to effective judicial protection. But the courts have been strict: the euthanasia law makes no reference to people immersed in legal proceedings. It is an administrative procedure, evaluated by a commission, where the authorization of a judge is not necessary.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Investigating Court 5 of Tarragona, endorsed by the Provincial Court, insisted that it was not competent to authorize or deny his request to help him die. And he added that before effective judicial protection prevails the “fundamental right” to freedom, and to decide on life and death. Likewise, he remarked that he was not competent to assess whether the former vigilante’s request was conditioned by “external pressures” such as the high penalties for the crimes for which he was being investigated. “The work of controlling the obtaining of free consent and without pressure by the applicant for the euthanasia benefit falls on the Guarantees and Evaluation Commission”, which has already given its approval. Once dead, they insisted, euthanasia is like any natural death for legal purposes, and the criminal process is filed.

The victims have, however, the civil way to request compensation for the injuries they suffered, either through the insurance companies or the Generalitat itself, as is the case of the mosso wounded in pursuit of the gunman. Sources close to the injured see it as very difficult to prove that Securitas should compensate them for negligence. In addition, the attorneys for the prosecution insist, the chapter on his criminal responsibility for what he did does not end with financial compensation.

José Antonio Bitos, lawyer for the injured police officer, also regrets that the courts have not delved into an unprecedented legal issue: a preventive prisoner who asks to die before trial. For this reason, he appealed the decision of the Tarragona Court before the Constitutional Court. But the court considered that the right to effective protection of the victims was guaranteed with a reasoned and reasonable judicial resolution, as it considered that the Tarragona Court had done. The magistrates added that this right is only violated when the resolution is arbitrary, unreasonable or manifestly erroneous, something that they considered was not fulfilled in this case. Already then a date was set for his death, August 23. Throughout the journey, Sabau had another previous day, on July 28, which was paralyzed pending judicial appeals.

Sabau asked for a dignified death after half a year in a hospital bed in a prison medical center. During the evaluation process, she stated that she was in constant pain, in addition to regretting her physical situation. The medical team of the Guarantees and Evaluation Commission ruled then that she met “the requirements” to receive the benefit.

In his last days of life, he requested provisional release to be able to say goodbye to his relatives, but on Monday the investigating judge number 5 of Tarragona rejected his request. The magistrate concluded that there was a risk of flight because she understood that in a hospital without surveillance he could be cared for by a family member, and stressed that the aggressor had not shown “repentance.” The judge also concluded that his release, 24 hours before receiving medical care, “would not greatly alter” his situation.

The regulation of euthanasia came into force in Spain on June 25, 2021 and seeks to decriminalize assisted death in those people who suffer from a “serious and incurable” disease or “serious, chronic and disabling suffering” that causes “physical or intolerable psychic. In the first year of application, at least 172 people have ended their lives by this procedure in Spain, 60 in Catalonia.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter