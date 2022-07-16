Eugènia Cabrera, first collegiate doctor of the 1st promotion of the Faculty of Medicine of the Balearic Islands

The doctor Eugènia Cabrera Alberto has been the first member of the first promotion of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) that has been registered in the Col·legi Oficial de Metges de les Illes Balears (Comib). Cabrera has shown his satisfaction by enrolling in the institution and collecting his membership card in the Balearic Islands, a requirement that empowers him to practice Medicine. Now, one of his priorities will be to prepare for the next call for the MIR exam that will take place at the beginning of next year. Eugenia Cabrera was born in Palma in 1996.

The Faculty of Medicine was established in the Balearic Islands in the 2016-17 academic year and after six years, a total of 60 students (49 women and 11 men) celebrated the end of this training stage in June.

Of this first promotion, 50% of the graduates are students from the Islands, while the other half come from different autonomous communities. Six years have passed since the approval and establishment of the career at the UIB, a dream that was frustrated, the first time it was attempted, almost 40 years ago.

The first dean of the Faculty of Medicine was Dr. Margalida Gili Planas, full professor of the Department of Psychology at the UIB, current vice-dean and head of Medicine studies. Currently, the faculty has 360 students, around 200 professors including interns.

About fifteen professionals work in administration services. The Faculty’s management is made up of the current Dean, Dr. Miquel Ángel Roca Bennàssar, Professor of Psychiatry; two vice-deans, Dr. Margalida Gili and Dr. Catalina Picó; and the secretary of the Faculty, Francisca Garcias.

The headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine is the Son Espases University Hospital, where the spaces are divided into two modules with a total of 1,587 m², one for teaching and the Morphological Sciences Area.