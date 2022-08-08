Eugénie Le Sommer praised by LeBron James and Justin Bieber

THE SPORT SCAN – One of the goals of the French striker was shared by the two international stars on their social networks, with the added bonus of a glowing comment.

For a “golazo” registered about a year ago in the United States, Eugénie Le Sommer had the right to a nice surprise by monitoring her social networks. NBA star LeBron James shared his goal in a story by adding “Insane Footwork” (read “sacred footwork”).

In addition to ”King James”, Justin Bieber was also impressed by the action of the Frenchwoman and wanted to let it be known by sharing it in his story. The American singer added “absolutely filthy”, “absolutely dirty” in French.

For Eugénie Le Sommer, it is a kind of consecration. The Les Bleues striker posted a tweet to respond to her new fans: “If I had been told one day that LeBron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals… ”Such an honor” (such an honor)“.

This famous goal was scored a year ago in the American League, during his loan to OL Reign.

