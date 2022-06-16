Eugenio Derbez and his absurd and unnecessary provocations

Eugenio Derbez on the red carpet at The Valet. (Jaime Nogales/Media and Media/Getty Images)

Eugenio Derbez has a very defined crusade against the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is no longer necessary for him to nuance his ideas. The animosity has been clear on each occasion that the comedian and actor finds it appropriate to show off his sense of humor to annoy everything he has to do with Morena. This tendency has already put him in a compromising position: not a few people follow him solely for his opinions, instead of doing it for his work.

The last of his stitches came from the comparison he made claudia sheinbaum from Switzerland with Xochimilco. As they say colloquially, Eugenio was left bouncing the ball and he decided to take advantage of it to score a couple of goals. In response to the analogy of the head of government, Derbez compared the ahuehuete of Reforma with the Sherwood Forest; to a city park with Disneyland, and to Xochimilco with Venice.

With his criticism, which at the end of the day cannot fail to contain a strong dose of jokes, Derbez is becoming another extension of Chummel Torres, which would have to be a contradiction considering the generation gap that separates them. If in other times Eugenio influenced other comedians, now he is the one who allows himself to be guided by the toxic dynamic that swarms in social networks.

His criticism of the Mayan Train, along with another group of celebrities, highlighted the role that Derbez has assumed as a critic of the 4T. Certainly in that sense, Derbez and his clique could be questioned for not having inspected with such zeal the many past administrations that they have seen pass by, but hey, the point is that they decided to politicize themselves and be part of whatever public debate seems appropriate to them. But there are some details that the Oscar winner is overlooking.

His recent success in Hollywood has given him a different prestige than he had earned as a comedian for thirty years. If at a professional level he has fought to get out of the comic stigma, his political positions do nothing but legitimize the prejudices of those who call not to take anything he says seriously. Today, that he has more spotlight than ever, is when he could show that he is not a “clown” giving his opinion on politics. However, even he strives to agree with his detractors and stay in the mold of Ludovico Plush.

Memes and jokes have greatly confused everyone involved in political life. It’s fine to enjoy them for a while, but when a trifle, like Switzerland’s resemblance to Xochimilco, warrants a wave of reactions, it’s because the table of priorities is totally unbalanced. Not all life is going to be able to criticize through comedy. Their effect, their grace and their usefulness are subject to the surprise they cause.

Perhaps if there is any undeniable merit that can be attributed to López Obrador, it is that of having politicized, at some level, different sectors of society. Today it is very easy, and even fun, to comment on national political life. They all do it, because you don’t have to pay to give your opinion and because it’s easier to ride a momentary wave than to make a real reflection.

Derbez and company do not criticize past politicians with an impact on current Mexico, nor do they criticize businessmen as damaging to the country as a train in the Lacandon jungle. But that is his way of participating in the public sphere. The López Obrador government opened their eyes and Chumel Torres is their intellectual reference. With these assumptions assumed, we can understand why Derbez reminds us of Ludovico Peluche every time he analyzes Mexican politics.

