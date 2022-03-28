Eugenio Derbez celebrates anniversary and shares details of Oscars | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Eugenio Derbez celebrates anniversary and shares details of the Oscars. The Mexican cannot hide his nervousness and joy, before touring the Red carpet of the ceremony. This day is doubly special for the comedian, so he shared it on his personal Instagram account.

In addition to being ready for the ceremony of the Oscar awardsafter the Film Academy nominated the American film CODA, in which the Mexican is part of the cast. The comedian shared with us that received a bouquet of roses painted goldlike the statuette he hopes his film will receive in the 94th edition.

For Derbez this March 27 is very special because it also celebrates 16 years of relationship with his wife, singer Alessandra Rosaldowho sent him an original bouquet of flowers to commemorate his anniversary from a distance.

The emotional actor thanks him “for making every day of my life very special for 16 years now. Just today that the Oscars are our anniversary, so thank you, “said the comedian in a video, where he already wears the elegant suit that he will premiere on this gala night.

INSTAGRAM SPECIAL



In a second post, Eugenio Derbez shares with us in English and Spanish the most curious details, in his opinion, of this Hollywood ceremony. For example, he says that there is always food under the seats for those who get a little hungry, during the award ceremony that lasts about three hours.

In addition, he tells us that every time someone goes to the bathroom, there are students who are hired specifically so that no place remains empty during the ceremony.

He is also surprised that actually this event starts very early, because at 12 o’clock they should be ready to be transferred to the Dolby Theater. So previously the actor went to the Rodeo Drive corridor for a wardrobe test at a major clothing brand, where he they made the suit.

The presence of Eugenio Derbez was surprisingafter he obtained permission from the recordings of his next film to attend this international event, where some of his colleagues will be, such as Troy Kotsur, who is nominated in the category of Best Actor.

Derbez participated in the film CODA, directed by Sian Heder, which is up for Best Picture. Other nominated films were Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg’s Love Without Barriers and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.