Eugenio Derbez confessed that Blanca Guerra made fun of his work: “It was very disrespectful”

Eugenio Derbez recalled the rudeness of Blanca Guerra in “Refunds are not accepted”

At the 94th Annual Academy Awards, the famous comedian, actor and producer, Eugenio Derbez, became a national trend after be at the Oscars 2022 and celebrate the triumph of the film CODAin which he acted and which one won three different categories: “Best Movie”, “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”.

After that, the actor has found some time in his very busy schedule to share a little of his illusion with some magazine programs, this time after the success obtained by being part of the cast of the best film of the year, Derbez offered a few words to the entertainment journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante on his YouTube channel and which was taken up by the sun rises where he is also a presenter.

There the interpreter who gave life to Bernard Villalobos on CODA expressed his feelings after the Oscar gala and took the opportunity to delve into various stages of his life, as a bittersweet anecdote that to this day causes him sadness and anger.

And it is that Alessandra Rosaldo’s partner recalled that one of the people who more demerit her career in search of projection in Hollywood was also the actress Blanca Guerra, who aimed to mock the tape he directed, No refunds.

Eugenio Derbez recalled a bittersweet anecdote with Blanca Guerra. Photo: Special Infobae

“Yes, it hurt me a lot that they took away the opportunity and Blanca Guerra not only disqualified her, but I invited her to a private presentation and she was very disrespectful”, argued Eugenio Derbez.

Eugenio Derbez recalled that the actress who gave life to Soledad Hernandez Produced by Televisa, Three times Anneinvited her to a private room to see, at that time, her most recent production where she served as director and performer, but the actress made fun of her work.

“I remember that I was behind her, sitting in the dark, I was accompanied by another person from the Academy and in the moment when all of us who saw that movie cried, that was the end, when you find out that the girl is sick, at that moment, I wanted to see her reaction and I see how he lets out a laugh along with the guy he was with”, he stressed.

2019 Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, US, March 23, 2019 – Actor Eugenio Derbez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshock

To end his speech with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the producer also said that this reaction affected him at the time: “They start commenting and I realize they are making fun and you don’t know how much it hurt me, because he told me immediately that he was going almost by force to see the film because I insisted a lot and my producer, but hey, these are things that happen and fortunately overcome”.

For their part, the drivers of the morning the sun rises they sought to defend Eugenio Derbez and attacked Blanca Guerra: “how rude”, said Gustavo Adolfo Infante and “What a jerk to treat Eugenio like this”, stressed Alex Kaffie.

Cast of CODA at the Academy Awards (REUTERS / Mike Blake)

The production that was recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is a low-budget production that initially featured at the festival Sundance of 2021. According to official figures, CODA raised $25 millionbeing that, according to specialist estimates, it would have had a budget of 10 million dollars.

On this occasion, and as Eugenio Derbez has already mentioned in various interventions, I seek to leave comedy, to try to bring a character to life in a different facet. There the 60 year old histrion played Bernard Villalobos (Mr V), a talented music teacher who plays the piano and motivates his student Ruby Rosswho is the daughter of deaf-mute parents, to fulfill her dream of being a singer.

