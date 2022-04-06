Eugenio Derbez confirms Televisa’s veto

After his triumph in the last delivery of the Oscars, Eugenio Derbez continues to reap successes and also controversiesand it is that on his return to Mexico to promote the tape ‘And how is he’, which produces, confirmed that he was banned from Televisa, company that saw him grow.

The rumor began to circulate weeks ago, when Derbez appeared on Azteca to talk about what happened at the Oscars, but allegedly refused to give interviews for Televisa’s morning show; decision that would have cost him the company to put your name on the blacklist.

In a recent interview he offered to the media, the actor admitted that he has become persona non grata for the San Angel television stationl, although he did not confirm the reasons.

It all happened when a reporter asked him about the difficulties he has had to go through in his career and what this has helped him to get ahead. An example of this is that the company he worked for during much of his career did not cover his event: “Ah look, the company that vetoed me is not there, well, rightly so“, said.

Immediately afterwards they questioned him again if it was the so-called ‘Dream Factory’ to which the comedian answered bluntly: “Yes, but I’m banned.”

Social networks have not been long in coming and have condemned the company’s decision to cancel one of the stars that gave them so much, especially because they took it as an attack on freedom of expression, especially considering that Derbez It has not had exclusivity with said television station for a long time.