Eugenio Derbez could have been a better Ken than Ryan Gosling and shows it off in networks

Eugenio Derbez continues to give something to talk about, this time for a meme that was not to the liking of many netizens, who instead of taking it with humor, attacked the comedian for “wanting to attract attention”.

As a result of the fact that the first images of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the film about Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, were released yesterday, the Mexican comedian joked with what could have been a better version to embody the famous doll.

It is about his character Brad Pittin, who appeared in “La familia P.Luche”, a very famous actor, Ludovica is one of his fans. In one episode of the series, she goes out with him and discovers that he is actually her ex-boyfriend from high school, who used to be called Nasario.

Just yesterday the name of the actor was a trend on Twitter for his comments on some places in Mexico City, including the ahuehuete that is on Paseo de la Reforma, which, according to him, is already dry, a version contrary to that of the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum.

Attacks on Derbez

Eugenio’s detractors took advantage of the actor’s tweet to point out, again, “what a bad actor he is”, many of his comments agreed that his characters that made him known in Mexico are actually creations of the Mexican humorist Andrés Bustamante.

In this same sense, other netizens pointed out that his films would also be a “cheap copy”.

But Eugenio Derbez did not pay attention to the negative comments towards him, he better took the time to respond to some positive ones, such as that of a fan who congratulated him on his recent film “El Valet”, the film narrates how a famous global movie star , Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a public relations disaster when a paparazzi takes a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield).

But Antonio (Derbez), a clueless valet parking worker, accidentally appears in the photo, a situation that leads him to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend, as a cover-up, a ruse that pushes Antonio into unexpected chaos.

The romantic comedy, which shows the clash of two worlds and cultures, is a Hollywood version of the successful 2006 French film of the same name. It premiered on May 20 and can be seen on the Star+ television channel.