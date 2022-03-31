Eugenio Derbez: Did the actor pay to be at the 2022 Oscar Awards? This is the reason that affirms it | VIDEO

Eugenio Derbez He is one of the Mexican artists who began his career at an early age and is currently one of the most recognized in our country; however, he has continued to advance to the point of appearing at the recent Oscars for his work on the film “CODA“.

The aforementioned project won three golden statuettes for: Better Film, Better Script Adapted and Better Actor from Distribution. Since then, his name has been mentioned on several occasions, since seeing a Mexican in one of the most important events in the world was a source of great pride.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s something I’ve wanted all my life and I still can’t believe it. I never thought that such a small movie, with such a low budget, would compete against others with big budgets,” the actor said in an interview. with Ciro Gómez Leyva.

However, these statements seemed to bother the public, who did not agree with him, because because of them he hung on the triumph of other people, in this case of sian Stinkwho is the director and screenwriter of the film, as well as Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to be awarded.

Why was Derbez at the Oscars if he hardly appeared in “CODA”?

According to the producer and singer Dnielle Cabrera The appearance of Doña Silvia Derbez’s son was due to the fact that he could have paid to be there. In this case, she mentioned that everything behind big events like the Academy Awards costs:

“Everything costs. Walking on the red carpet costs. Having a star in Hollywood costs. Printing your hands in cement costs, and maybe it even cost him his participation as an actor. Logically, if you are nominated, well, it doesn’t cost, but why he was there and not other actors who had a greater participation in this film”, he explained through a video posted on TikTok.

In this case, he mentioned that it is thought that artists reach fame organically, but it turns out that no, only few do and as an example he named Yalitza Aparicio as an example.

If you want to see the video, CLICK HERE.

(Photo: Screenshot)

KEEP READING:

Coincidence? The Curse of Macbeth appeared at the Oscars with Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock

Spain vs Colombia: Mariana Ríos and Belinda Who is the prettiest? | PHOTOS

Lucía Villaón, ex of “Chicharito”, announced that she is expecting a baby, but with this DISEASE