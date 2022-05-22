Eugenio Derbez does not remain silent and answers Azcárraga: I am the owner of the characters

A few hours ago, Emilio Azcarragaspoke about the assumption veto of Eugenio Derbez of Televisaafter the actor commented that he believed that the San Ángel company did it for giving his opinion on the Mayan Train.

Azcárraga sent messages to Eugenio and revealed that the real reason why he would no longer be on Televisa is because “you are angry because you want us to give you our rights from the P.Luche Family. Cut him off my guy.”

In this regard, Eugenio commented on his social networks and replied, “Neta Azcárraga, before saying that I am not banned, you better ‘ask me’, caon. You also have my number, why answer me publicly? ‘You already exhibited us!!!!’ Why aren’t you a normal manager?

Eugenio then continued, “Look, as Lonje Moco would say: ‘I’m going to tell you the true and horrible story of the interview with Paola Rojas… it was horrible, it was horrible!’ After that interview on March 30 about the Mayan Train, it was precisely when they vetoed me!”

The actor mentioned that he invited Televisa to cover the premiere of his new movie but they did not want to go, “For what reason after March 30, two interviews were canceled and there is not a single note on Televisa where they talk about me, or Oscar, or my new movie? What’s more, I’ve been giving interviews for two days for my new movie The Valet, which premieres on Star+ starting today, don’t miss it! And we summoned all the press, including Televisa, but no program from your company wanted to come”.

And in 9 messages in total, he kept replying, “Oh, and about the rights of the Peluche Family, tell them not to be like that, ‘have someone explain to you’ that point as well. I know it’s going to sound ‘horrible, horrible’, but I am the owner of the characters and the concept, Televisa only owns the name. Sorry, friend!”.

So he kept saying, “But I have good news for you, my dear Emilio! I just signed a contract with VIX, we are already working in the same company and shooting for the same side, so ‘cut my guy off!’ I love you very much, I hope to see you soon and talk to you about how things are! concluded.