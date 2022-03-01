Eugenio Derbez makes history at the SAG Awards 2022

Getty Eugenio Derbez wins an award at the SAG Awards 2022

This Sunday another edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards was held from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The Screen Actors Guild of America has awarded some of the most talented performers from the best TV shows and movies of 2022.





Play



CODA: Award Acceptance Speech | 28th Annual SAG Awards | TNT CODA takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. #TNT #SAGAwards #CODA SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SubscribeTNT Download the TNT App: bit.ly/1GcZDJb About the Annual SAG Awards: The only televised awards shows to exclusively honor performers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards ® presents 13 awards for acting in film and television in… 2022-02-28T04:26:17Z

The tape “CODA” took the award for the best cast of a film. Derbez and his companions Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant, were recognized as part of the ensemble of actors that participated in said production.

The Mexican actor was very happy for the award obtained and through his social networks he posted the following, “We are smiling from ear to ear”, where his colleagues are seen with recognition.

His partner, Troy Kotsur took the award for Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first deaf-mute to win this award. “What pride,” Derbez said.

For her part, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, was very proud of the first prize received and expressed her happiness through her Instagram account. “Immensely happy and proud to see the result of her dedication, her passion, her impeccable work. I love to witness your life. Congratulations my love, ”she expressed.

Latin America and Mexico were present for the presence of Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez who attended the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony, Hayek as part of the film ‘House of Gucci’ and Derbez for the film ‘CODA’, both films nominated in the category of ‘Best Ensemble’. But it was the latter that won the recognition of the union.

What is Eugenio Derbez’s role in the film about?





Play



CODA—Official Trailer | AppleTV+ Every family has its own language. Watch CODA now on Apple TV+ apple.co/_Coda Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf adults. Her life de ella revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents de ella (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and… 2021-06-24T14:59:54Z

“CODA” the film starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Duran and Eugenio Derbez, is based on the French film “La familia Bélier”, tells the story of a hearing teenager who is the daughter of deaf adults and becomes in the main help for the fishing business that supports the family. At school, her music teacher, played by Eugenio Derbez, realizes the potential that the girl has to succeed as a singer and encourages her to conquer her dream, then going through the dispute of having to leave his parents and brother alone in the town.

This would be the first statuette obtained by the Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbez, the film “CODA” is also nominated for the Oscars, for his part, Derbez will not attend the ceremony because he is in the recording of another film. His participation in CODA is his first great opportunity in the dramatic area, demonstrating the acting versatility of the artist.

Eugenio dazzled on the gray carpet of the awards

The Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez posed with his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, on the gray carpet of the awards, both chose the right black color for the occasion. Derbez wore a two-piece suit with the lapel adorned with discreet glitter that made him look very sophisticated, youthful and elegant, his style was in charge of Claudia Perez Kowalski, who made the Mexican actor dazzle in this edition of the SAG Awards 2022.