Eugenio Derbez opens a 14 million dollar mansion in the United States

Eugenio Derbez He is not only one of the most recognized celebrities in the world thanks to his important history on Televisa as a comedy actor and his work as a producer, but also his facet as a businessman has begun to bear the sweetest fruits of his career.

Recently, the Mexican shared the triumph of the film “CODA” at the recent Oscar and SAG awards ceremony with the rest of the cast and production team, which put him back on the podium of the most successful.

(Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Eugenio Derbez pose with the award for “CODA” / AFP)

With so many achievements Eugenio Derbez You can give yourself the freedom to enjoy the honeys and luxuries you want, like the recent house you bought in Los Angeles valued at 14 million dollars. This information released by “Dirt” describes the property as “a modern contemporary masterpiece”, built on three levels, 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The description of such an imposing house indicates that the interiors are made with noble wood and the living room is adorned with a huge linear fireplace bathed in veined marble. It also has an impressive movie theater, a super-luxury dressing room, bathrooms with windows that overlook the forest, a gym, an infinity pool, sports courts and a games room, among other amenities.

(Screenshot Dirt.com)

Eugenio Derbez, in addition to fighting for unprotected animals, for animal adoption and for justice in Mexico, co-founded the production company 3Pas Studios, which already has several projects underway.

He also owns a large collection of classic cars and the smallest car in the world.