Eugenio Derbez, Poncho Herrera, Ariana DeBose and Leslie Grace compete for the Image Awards

The Imagen Awards celebrate their 37th edition this Sunday with a ceremony that will be awarding the best Latin talent in the fields of narration, best performances and best creative expressions on television and film.

These awards recognize and highlight the work promoted by the best Latino talents, emerging faces and experienced creatives and this year they include nominees from the different television channels, film production companies and their proposals, among which the Disney+ animated film “Encanto” and from the hit movie musical “In The Heights” from Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max.

Another pride of the Latino community is the stellar performances by the cast of the Walt Disney Studios movie “West Side Story,” in addition to the productions that HBO Max, Netflix, Disney and Hulu have this year, which continue to tell stories that show the essence of of Latin talent.

The gala that will be held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles will not have the presence of the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez who received several nominations, including Best Actor in a film for his participation in the Oscar-winning film, CODA from Apple TV+. His absence is due to the recent accident he suffered in one of his arms. Derbez also received a nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy (Television) for his performance in the Hulu film The Valet.

Eugenio Derbez competes in the category for Best Actor for a film with Gael García Bernal, John Leguizamo and Anthony Ramos, among others. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Derbez-owned 3Pas Studios is also behind the Apple TV+ comedy Acapulco, which also earned nominations in several categories, including Best Comedy Program.

Walt’s West Side Story from Disney Studios, which is directed by Steven Speilberg, received multiple nominations, as did Disney+’s animated film Enchantment.

Other nominees in the different categories are Jaime Camil, Gael García Bernal, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Leslie Grace, José María Yazpik, America Ferrera, Manolo Cardona, Emeraude Toubia and Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera, among others.

These are the nominees:

Best film

Charm

In The Heights

Language Lessons

Spirit Untamed

West Side Story

Best Director for a motion picture

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, (Charm)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Alonso Ruizpalacios (A Cop Movie)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a movie

David Alvarez (West Side Story)

Gael Garcia Bernal (Old)

Eugenio Derbez (CODA)

John Leguizamo (Charm)

Adrian Martinez (iGilbert)

Anthony Ramo (In The Heights)

Best Actress for a movie

Stephanie Beatrice (Charm)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Leslie Grace (In The Heights)

Natalie Morales (Language Lessons)

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

DeBose is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “West Side Story.” (Niko Tavernise)

Best Drama Program

Chicago Fire (NBC)

The Kingdom (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Now&Then (Apple TV+)

Promised Land (ABC)

Selena: The Series (Netflix)

Miss 89 (Pantaya)

Best Comedy Program

Acapulco (Applet TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

With Love (Prime Video)

Best Special Program or Movie

Book of Love (Prime Video)

Mothers (Prime Video)

The Valet (Hulu)

Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime)

Best Television Director

Antonio Campo (The Staircase)

Linda Yvette Chavez (Gentefied)

America Ferrera (Gentefied)

Zetna Fuentes (This Is Us)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (We Own This City)

Jorge R. Gutierrez (Maya and the Three)

Guillermo Navarro (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey)

Manolo Cardona competes in the category for Best Actor in a Drama for Netflix’s “Who Killed Sara.” (Netflix)

Best Drama Actor (Television)

Manolo Cardona (Who Killed Sara)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Jaden Michael (Colin in Black & White)

Jose Maria Yazpik (Narcos: Mexico)

Daniel Zovatto (Vandal)

Best Drama Actress (Television)

Morena Baccarin (The Endgame)

Rosario Dawson (DMZ)

Ariana Guerra (Mothers)

Justina Machado (Switched Before Birth)

Rosie Perez (Now & Then)

Judy Reyes (Torn From Her Arms)

Christian Serratos (Selena: The Series)

Best Comedy Actor (Television)

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)

Joaquin Cosio (Gentefield)

Eugenio Derbez (The Valet)

Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Carlos Santos (Gentefied)

Best Comedy Actress (Television)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

Karrie Martin Lachney (Gentefied)

Victoria Morales (Plan B)

Camila Perez (Acapulco)

Emeraude Toubia (With Love)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Television)

Gael Garcia Bernal (Station Eleven)

Benjamin Bratt (DMZ)

Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard)

Clayton Cardenas (Mayans MC)

Alfonso Herrera (Ozarks)

Jon Huertas (This Is Us)

Felix Solis (Ozark)

Gael García Bernal competes in the shortlist for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Television) (Phobymo/Universal)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (Television)

Aimee Carrero (MAID)

Rosario Dawson (Dopesick)

Alexa Demie (Euphoria)

Fatima Molina (Torn From Her Arms)

Natasha Perez (Selena: The Series)

Patricia Velasquez (List of a Lifetime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Television)

Damian Alcazar (Acapulco)

Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon!)

Fernando Carsa (Acapulco)

Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders In The Building)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Martinez (Love, Victor)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Television)

Sheila Carrasco (Ghosts)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!)

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)

Grasie Mercedes (Grand Crew)

Best Young Actor (Television)

Raphael Alexander (Bunk’d)

Everly Loading (The Afterparty)

Scarlett Estevez (Christmas Again)

Justin Sanchez (Ghostwriter)

Nik Sanchez (Safe Room)

Best Dubbing Actor (Television)

Summer Rose Castillo (Alma’s Way)

Eden Espinosa (Alice’s Wonderland Bakery)

Sarah-Nicole Robles (The Owl House)

Zoe Saldana (Maya and the Three)

Neo Vela (Alma’s Way)

Best Variety or Reality Program

Who is the mask? (Television)

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (HBO)

Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra (Fuse)

Home Sweet Home (NBC/Peacock)

Bread and Circus (Prime Video)

We’re Here (HBO/HBO Max)

best youth program

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)

The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Victor and Valentino (Cartoon Network)

Best Music for Film or Television

Carlos Jose Alvarez (Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami)

Tim Davies and Gustavo Santaoalla (Maya and the Three)

Camilo Lara (Gentefied)

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Germaine Franco (Charm)

Cristobal Tapia de Veer (The White Lotus)

Best Musical Supervision for Film or Television

Lynn Fainchstein (Selena: The Series)

Tom MacDougall (Charm)

Javier Nuño & Joe Rodriguez (Acapulco)

Best Documentary

America ReFramed: Five Years North

Unseen Valley

The Brothers/The Brothers

POV: On the Divide

Through Our Eyes

VOICES: American Exile

Best Informative Program

KIKIMITA: The Hansel Emmanuel Donato Story (ESPN)

La Frontera with Pati Jinich (PBS)

SC Featured: Rooted (ESPN)

We Are Latinas (ESPN)

Best Short Film

American Masters and VOICES: Lights, Camera, Action (PBS)

Growing Fangs (Disney+)

Us Again (Disney+)

Worry Dolls (CryptTV)

Best Commercial Ad or Social Awareness Campaign

Are You Listening? (HBOMax)

Drawn To (Cartoon Network)

Icons (MIAMI BRAND)

Our Girls, The Unstoppable Women of the Future (Telemundo)