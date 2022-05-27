Eugenio Derbez presumes success of Vadhir in Hollywood

Eugenio Derbez He is in the best professional moment, after being part of the cast of the most awarded film of the year “Coda: signs of the heart” and now of the successful film “The Valet”, but also in his private life.

And it is that the actor and comedian enjoys great stability together with his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana, but also with the rest of her children Aishlinn, José Eduardo and Vadhir, who have taken different paths in their careers.

On this occasion, Eugenio Derbez expressed the pride he feels for Vadhir, who is part of the main cast of the film “White Elephant”, in which he shares credits with Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Michael Rooker, and Olga Kurylenko.

Although Vadir had announced his participation in this film, Eugenio Derbez did not miss the opportunity to share the trailer and boast with all his followers that his second son, the result of the relationship he had with Silvana Prince, makes his way in the Hollywood film industry with his talent.

What is “White Elephant” about?

The movie “white-elephant” is directed by Jesse V. Johnson and is the second film in which Vadhir participates in the United States, after his portrayal of a priest in “Exorcism on the Seventh Day”, in which he shared the screen with Guy Pearce.

Eugenio Derbezwho recently visited Mexico to promote his project “The Valet”, used the emoji of the cool face, the one with dark glasses and reached almost 300 thousand reproductions of the advance of the film, in which Vadhir appears in several scenes.

According to the synopsis, the tape is about a murderer “Curtie Church”, who is hired by a businessman to kill the members of the gang that drugged, prostituted and murdered his daughter. To do this, Church will have the help of a flamboyant English arms dealer and a mysterious young Asian woman.