Eugenio Derbez reacts to the news that he acquired an impressive mansion

Eugenio Derbez has given what to talk about throughout the weekend after leaking that he opened a huge house in Encino, California, United States, with a value of 14 million dollars, that is, approximately 282 million Mexican pesos.

According to international reports such as Dirt, the actor and producer resides in an area where other stars such as Channing Tatum, Selena Gómez and Kelly Clarkson live.

In the same way, it transpired that the house has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms distributed over three floors, windows and glass walls that offer open views of the city, in addition to the fact that the interiors are decorated with wooden floors, designer accessories and marble finishes.

Despite the fact that the Mexican has not revealed any information about it, he used his Instagram account to refer to this news and through his stories he published two images, with the following message: “Here is a photo of the house that I just bought” , one being the White House and the other the Taj Mahal.

With his characteristic sense of humor, Eugenio confronted the information that has emerged in the press and social networks on this subject, although he still does not really clarify if all the notes are true or false.

Eugenio Derbez left his native Mexico years ago to move to Los Angeles with his family. Shortly after his arrival he continued his work as an actor with various Hollywood productions and founded his bilingual production company 3Pas Studios.

For its part, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his fortune is currently valued at 30 million dollars.

