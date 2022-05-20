Eugenio Derbez remembers that when he arrived in the US other migrants gave him food

Since 2003 Eugenio Derbez He was looking for a job opportunity in the US, where no one received him despite his success in Mexico, but if he endured that time it was largely thanks to other migrants who even gave him food.

The actor, who premieres today “The Valet”his fifth work originating in the country of stars and stripes, fondly remembers the countrymen he met in Los Angeles and who reached out to him.

“I finished recording the P.Luche Family here, on a Friday, and I was going to Los Angeles in the afternoon to start doing my first steps there in a little theater and to ask for appointments with some producers. It was practically invisible, it was that I came to the big offices of producers, directors, and they ignored me, ”recalls the actor.

“In Mexico (it was) ‘Mr. Derbez, I came here, they gave me a promotion to first class, without asking’ (laughs) and I arrived in Los Angeles and I was nobody. So that made me understand that it is not that you are a more valuable person for being known in your country, (but that) you are simply fashionable in one place and not in another. And for me it was very strong to feel that, ”he narrates.

It was in those moments that the solidarity of other Mexicans in Californian society was given, who saw him as their equal.

When he went out to buy food, he says, some came to offer it to him as a gift.

“I told them ‘what do you think? and they answered me: ‘of course yes, you are like us, breaking stones and you come for a dream, so we have to support each other’. And they gave me food and I will never forget that, ”he says.

In “El valet”, the creator of “El Super Portero” and “El Lonje Moco” plays a valet in Beverly Hills who is hired by a Hollywood star to pretend to be his partner, when in fact she is with him. a married man.

For Derbez, history is a tribute to Mexicans who start working in the United States early, such as in restaurants, so that the inhabitants of that country have everything ready when they go out to their daily lives.

Filmed in 2021, it was the last film of Carmen Salina.

“I think it’s his best work. It makes me very sad that she was not able to see this product finished, I was anxious to see the end, I would like this to be a tribute to her, she won the hearts of all of us”, Eugenio stresses.

Derbez as director

Since “Refunds are not accepted”, which premiered nine years ago and recorded more than 15 million viewers, the actor has not been behind the camera again, but he already has a project in that area.

“It’s about the coincidences of life, whether they exist or not, I want as a director to feel a different style than what I do as an actor,” he says.

