Eugenio Derbez responds to Emilio Azcárraga on Twitter

May 20, 2022 8:24 p.m.

Eugenio Derbez He decided not to remain silent after the series of tweets he dedicated to him Emilio Azcarragawhere he clarified that he was not banned from Televisa, this after Eugene will discuss this during an interview.

The comedian reaffirmed that, if he was banned from the channel, since after giving his opinion regarding the subject of the Mayan Train, they never interviewed him again, not even now that he was an Oscar winner for being part of the cast of the CODA movie.

Derbez even joked that Pati Chapoy received him much better on her show than the television station that saw him grow professionally.

“Neta @eazcarraga before saying that I am not banned, you better “ask” me, caon. You also have my number, why answer me publicly? “You already showed us off!!!!” Why aren’t you a normal manager?” the producer wrote.

Explains the controversy of “La Familia P. Luche”

During the series of comments, the actor also explained that he owns the concept of the program “La Familia P. Lucha” where he stated the following:

“Oh, and about the rights of the Peluche Family, tell them not to be like that, “have someone explain to you” that point as well. I know it will sound “horrible, horrible” to you, but I am the owner of the characters and the concept, Televisa only owns the name. Sorry friend!” Eugenio Derbez mentioned.

Later, the film director also sent him a lot of love and wrote that he hopes to see him very soon, since now they both work for the same company VIX, thanks to the fact that Derbez recently signed a contract with them.