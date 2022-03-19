Eugenio Derbez reveals the date on his Chavo del 8 project | AFP

It was just yesterday when the famous actor and comedian MexicanEugenio Derbez, was in charge of publishing a video to promote the release date of a project in which he is related and that has to do with The Chavo of 8a few days after having completely excited social networks by publishing a photograph about it.

However, now it is a video in which we could see how his character from Chespirito He was doing his unique dance, when he suddenly turns to the camera and asks: “Eugenio?”.

Just an instant later the camera darkens and that’s when some white letters appear that write March 24thdate of the possible delivery of this new project that could reach our screens sooner than expected.

Although not much information is known about it, the public is very happy that this iconic character from Roberto Gomez BolanosIn addition, it seems that the actor who is characterized as the character is doing it perfectly, he is very similar.

This illusion that the character communicates through the screen is a resource that is used to sometimes make a story more interesting to attract the attention of the audience, known as “breaking the fourth wall”.

It is also not known if the project will be launched through a platform streaming or in some channel of TVsometimes we have received projects from you in Amazon Prime Videobut this time nothing assures us where.









Apparently we have to keep very alert and wait for that date, Eugenio Derbez’s piece of content has hundreds of thousands of views and fans who came to congratulate him for his way of leaving us in suspense and waiting for this date to arrive to find out what treats.

Other users also remembered their childhood and wrote everything that this character has made them feel during their lives, many of them had it in their childhood and therefore they will surely see this production.

It seems that it will be a biographical series of the character, we will also have to remain very attentive to see what the plot is that it will address and in Show News we will be commenting on everything you know about it, of course without spoiling, so that you are on the lookout and Do not miss it.