Eugenio Derbez reveals the first images and date of the return of “El Chavo del 8”

Eugenio Derbez caused a stir on social networks by sharing a video with which confirms the return to television of “El Chavo del 8”, the iconic character that for years was played by Roberto Gomez Fernandez, “Chespirito”.

In the images shared by the Mexican actor and producer on social networks, “El Chavo del 8” can be seen doing his typical game dance when he suddenly looks at the camera and asks “Eugenio?” to which he is visibly surprised, he replies “Chavo?”.

Immediately the screen darkens and the date March 24, 2022 appears in white letters.

Just this week, Eugenio Derbez shared some videos in which he hinted that the new project he directs is based on the famous character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Eugenio Derbez announces the return of “El Chavo del 8”

Photo: Instagram @ederbez

Who will give life to “El Chavo del 8”?

At the moment few details are known about this new production or on which of all the streaming platforms it will be available.

Derbez followers have managed to identify that the actor Juan Frese would be in charge of giving life to “El Chavo del 8” but such information has not been confirmed.

Eugenio Derbez and Juan Frese Photo: Instagram @juanfrese

Eugenio Derbez’s publication registers more than one million 200 thousand reproductions and thousands of reactions, including those of Omar Chaparro, Naidelyn Navarrete, Mau Nieto.

Look here the first images of “El Chavo del 8”: