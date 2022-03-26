Eugenio Derbez revives “El Chavo del Ocho” in an emotional video

Miami, United States.
Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez misses those moments in which families gathered to watch a television series together and, therefore, proposes to recover the spirit that “El Chavo del Ocho” embodied.
“I think we should return to that dynamic at some point. in which the whole family would get together for dinner and watch a fun seriesthat makes you smile before going to bed,” he said in an interview with Efe by videoconference.
He assured that it is “very sad” that he has missed that moment of enjoying “slowly” friendly series like the ones he has such fond memories of watching with his parents, such as “La addam familyyes”, “The Gilligan’s Island” or “the cruise of love“, among other.
Now, he lamented, or they are series of action and violence or comedies that are too “racy”, and in both cases the older ones can no longer watch them with their children, while the children’s ones are boring for adults.
“Unfortunately humor and television have changed a lot,” he said about a new way of producing more familiar series that he had in Mexico as a great exponent to Roberto Gomez Bolanosalso know as Chespiritoso much with “The Chapulin Colorado” What “The Chavo of the Eight”.
Derbez premieres this week a commercial for the company Dish Latino, of which the Mexican actor is the image, in which he shares the spotlight with the Chavo del Ocho character that Roberto Gómez Bolaños created in the 1970s and that was and continues to be a benchmark on Latin American television.
It is also for Derbez, who assured that one of the things that has inspired him most in his career is the trajectory of “Don Roberto Gomez Bolaños” -said like that, with all the respect in the world-, which was a “rock star throughout Latin America” capable of filling stadiums with his white humour.
“Don Roberto”, El Chavo del Ocho
“Don Robert He had this quality of reaching the whole family and entertaining the whole family, from children to grandparents,” said one of the most recognized Mexican actors in the United States for roles such as “No refunds” (2013), “Overboard” (2018) and “How to Be a Latin Lover” (2017).
But in Mexico, success came on television with programs like “¡Anabel!” (1988) or “To the right and to the right” (1993) and reached the top thanks in part to Gómez Bolaños, who at a delicate moment in his career sent him a letter praising his work and encouraging him not to give up.
That letter, Derbez has framed in his office, was full of praise and advice: “He told me some divine things that filled my heart and gave me the courage to keep going, not to get depressed. And I value that as you have no idea”.
But his memory of Gomez Bolanos goes back much further, when, in the dining room of his father’s house, every night he saw Chavo and Chapulín with his family. Without a doubt, one of themost beautiful childhood memories”.
And now, he said proudly, he had the opportunity he never thought he would have to share the scene with him. guy from Eighthis “childhood idol”.
This is the 2022 campaign “Latino Like You“, in which Derbez made a commercial in collaboration with Chavo del Ocho, who, thanks to technology “deepfake” (hyper-realistic video montages that allow the face and voice of a person to be falsified using artificial intelligence), “Come back to life” and participate in the announcement “icons” within the Dish Latino campaign.
“Latino Like You”, he explained, wants to emphasize the strength of the effort and persistence shown by Hispanics in the US, to inspire them and make them realize that “there are no limits” and that “they can achieve their dreams if they work hard”.
But there’s more Derbez told Efe that he is in talks with Chespirito’s son, Robert Gomez Jr.to make “things together”, something related to the figure of the legendary Mexican actor.