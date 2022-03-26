Eugenio Derbez revives “El Chavo del Ocho” in an emotional video

Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez misses those moments in which families gathered to watch a television series together and, therefore, proposes to recover the spirit that “El Chavo del Ocho” embodied.

“I think we should return to that dynamic at some point. in which the whole family would get together for dinner and watch a fun seriesthat makes you smile before going to bed,” he said in an interview with Efe by videoconference.

He assured that it is “very sad” that he has missed that moment of enjoying “slowly” friendly series like the ones he has such fond memories of watching with his parents, such as “La addam familyyes”, “The Gilligan’s Island” or “the cruise of love“, among other.

Now, he lamented, or they are series of action and violence or comedies that are too “racy”, and in both cases the older ones can no longer watch them with their children, while the children’s ones are boring for adults.

“Unfortunately humor and television have changed a lot,” he said about a new way of producing more familiar series that he had in Mexico as a great exponent to Roberto Gomez Bolanosalso know as Chespiritoso much with “The Chapulin Colorado” What “The Chavo of the Eight”.

Derbez premieres this week a commercial for the company Dish Latino, of which the Mexican actor is the image, in which he shares the spotlight with the Chavo del Ocho character that Roberto Gómez Bolaños created in the 1970s and that was and continues to be a benchmark on Latin American television.

It is also for Derbez, who assured that one of the things that has inspired him most in his career is the trajectory of “Don Roberto Gomez Bolaños” -said like that, with all the respect in the world-, which was a “rock star throughout Latin America” capable of filling stadiums with his white humour.