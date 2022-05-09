Entertainment

Eugenio Derbez: this is his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

Eugenio Derbez with the movie “No refunds” began a good artistic streak for the producer, as the comedy became the highest grossing Spanish-language film in the world with more than $100 million dollars in revenue. For this reason and to continue expanding his bilingual production company 3Pas Studios, the comedian moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles, California.

Now after signing a couple of millionaire agreements with his production company and participating in the film Oscar-winning “CODA” The 60-year-old actor’s economy has improved so he has moved from his $7.8 million Beverly Hills home to a $14 million mansion. in a coveted corner of Encino.

Newly built this year, and listed as “a modern contemporary masterpiece”, the three-level structure inside has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, making it a good property for the extended Derbez family. As well as a 2,000-square-foot showroom-style garage with space for up to eight vehicles.

The mansion is ideal for entertainingsince in the basement of the property there is a sauna, a luxurious cinema room, a gym with mirrors and a bar. The luxurious amenities continue outdoors with an infinity pool and spa located next to a basketball court.

