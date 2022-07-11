Eunacom figures: Half of foreign doctors approve of it and its results have steadily improved

The Single National Medical Knowledge Examination, better known as Eunacom, is a theoretical-practical examination of general medicine that has been applied in Chile since 2009 as a continuation of the National Medical Examination. The test is entrusted by the State to the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Chile (Asofamech) and, according to the law, those who take it are required to have a minimum score, defined by the Ministry of Health, so that a doctor can be hired in the health services dependent on the Minsal or in municipal health establishments, as well as to grant benefits to Fonasa beneficiaries and apply for medical specialization programs.

“It’s a good tool. The exam is validated over time and when you cross the results with external factors, such as the PSU, or the grades given by the medical schools, the accreditation of those schools and the results of their students, everything is correlated”, says Beltrán Mena, director of Eunacom.

But also, passing the exam means automatic revalidation of the medical degree obtained abroad and thus be able to practice medicine in the country. Thus, according to the times and the phenomenon of migration, Eunacom has also seen how the number of foreigners who take it increases, as well as the percentage of foreigners who approve it.

In this sense, according to figures provided by those responsible for the examination, the approval percentage of non-chileans shows a sustained increase since 2013.

In fact, if that year they approved it 60 of 727 foreigners who surrendered him, which barely corresponds to a 8.25%between 2020 and this year, where the surrenders postponed due to the pandemic had to be updated, the percentage of approval reached a 49.84% (2,404 of 4,823 people who gave it). It is not, however, the period with the most approvals, since in its first year of execution -2009- the 52.54% (207 of 394) approved the Eunacom.

“As a hypothesis to this phenomenon, it could be that many foreign doctors stay here to take it again, because it is possible, they become familiargive it again, which can translate into improvements in the result. But preparation academies have also sprung up. It is a market response to that demand in the end. And the doctors pay to prepare themselves”, assures the director of Eunacom.

Those numbers, in any case, are the extremes of a process that year after year since 2013 increases the proportion of approved students: 8.25% in 2013 (worst year), 15.87% in 2014, 26.82% in 2015, 30.05% in 2016, 33.87% in 2017, 35.55% in 2018, 45.51% in 2019 and 49.84% from 2020 to today.

Chilean graduates Approved % approved foreign examinees Approved % approved 2009 1,091 1,084 99.36 394 207 52.54 2010 1,242 1,165 93.8 363 42 11.57 2011 1,293 1,255 97.06 477 101 21.17 2012 1,324 1,324 100 711 118 16.6 2013 1,426 1,265 88.71 727 60 8.25 2014 1,559 1,418 90.96 1,065 169 15.87 2015 1,613 1,505 93.3 2,110 566 26.82 2016 1,590 1,518 95.47 3,717 1,117 30.05 2017 1,551 1,487 95.87 5,005 1,695 33.87 2018 1,793 1,704 95.04 6,939 2,467 35.55 2019 1,829 1,743 95.3 7,185 3,270 45.51 2020-2022 3,541 3,471 98.02 4,823 2,404 49.84 TOTAL 19,852 18,939 95.4 33,516 12,216 36.44

The practical section of this exam can be approved by graduates of Chilean medical schools with accredited programs and also people who have obtained their degree abroad and that they have revalidated it at the University of Chile. The theoretical section is not homologable and it is a multiple-choice written exam of 180 questions. Meanwhile, the practical part is a clinical evaluation in a real or simulated health care environment in the areas of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics-Gynecology and Pediatrics.

The test is given twice a year since 2015 and in July 2020 it was suspended due to the pandemic. In April of this year, the exam was just taken for those late in that period, while the one that was due in December 2022 will be done in January 2023 to finally catch up.

But from which countries do the majority of foreigners who take the Eunacom come from, something they can do since 2014? The detail says that, in this last period, the majority, by far, were Venezuelans, with 2,894 of the 4,823 who gave it. Further back appear Ecuadorians (522), Colombians (470), Cubans (356), Bolivians (285) and Argentines (168).

This, however, was not always the case.. And it is that when foreigners just began to pay it, the first two years the majority were always Cubans (358 of 1,065 in 2014 and 648 of 2,110 in 2015). Then, from 2016 to now, doctors from Venezuela have always been the predominant nationality in terms of surrenders (35% in 2016, 49% in 2017, 65% in 2018, 64% in 2019 and 60% from 2020 to today), but also those who fared best.

Venezuela Colombia Ecuador Cuba bolivia Argentina Others 2014 15.4% of 164 16.3% of 174 10.1% of 101 33.6% of 358 12.5% ​​of 133 3.1% of 33 8.9% of 95 2015 21.3% of 450 14.8% of 312 9% of 189 30.7% of 648 11.3% of 238 3% of 64 9.9% of 209 2016 35.3% of 1,313 16.8% of 635 13% of 483 21.5% of 799 7.4% of 276 2.1% of 77 3.9% of 144 2017 49.3% of 2,466 14.9% of 744 13% of 653 13.6% of 682 5.6% of 279 0.9% of 47 2.7% of 134 2018 65.3% of 4,528 8.9% of 618 8% of 558 10.1% of 702 4.7% of 328 1% of 67 2% of 138 2019 64.7% of 4,646 8.4% of 600 9.2% of 658 8.4% of 607 5.9% of 427 1.4% of 98 2.1% of 149 2020 to 2022 60% of 2,894 9.7% of 470 10.8% of 522 7.4% of 356 5.9% of 285 3.5% of 168 2.7% of 128

And the Chileans, what? Since he began to surrender in 2009, the worst year in terms of approval percentage was 2013when a 88.71% of those who gave it approved, which in numbers is 1,265 of 1,426 graduates. On the other hand, 2012 was the best yearwhere he 100% Of the 1,324 who took the test, they passed it. All the other years the approval was always above 90%.

“In all the countries where I have talked with my peers who see the issue of these exams, such as the United States, Spain or Ecuador, it is like a norm that foreigners do worse than nationals of each country. In general, the person who travels does worse than the native, due to familiarization issues,” says Mena, who adds that although Chilean doctors do better at Eunacom, “one does not know who migrates, if he is the best doctor or the one who did not get ‘pasta’ in his country”. This, therefore, cannot lead to the conclusion that Chilean doctors are better prepared, “but there is consensus that medical training in Chile is good and solid.”

The figures also say that since 2015, coinciding with the beginning of the increase in the migratory phenomenon, annually there are more foreigners than Chileans who take it, with years with diametrically opposite figures, as in 2019, when the test was given 7,185 foreigners Y 1,829 national doctors. In 2018 they were 6,939 versus 1,793while, at the other extreme, in 2010 they gave it 1,242 Chileans and 363 foreigners.

In any case, since 2014, when foreigners began to take the Eunacom, year after year more professionals are accredited, adding national and foreign doctors: 1,575 in 2014 (1,502 Chileans and 73 foreigners), 1,849 in 2015 (1622 and 227), 2,030 in 2016 (1640 and 390), 2,600 in 2017 (1642 and 958), 3,657 in 2018 (1819 and 1838), 4,503 in 2019 (1835 and 2668) and 7,588 from 2020 to 2022 (3,791 and 3,797).

“These figures deny that Eunacom is a filter for foreigners, it is rather a matter of opportunities in each sector. It is not an issue that there is a lack of doctors in Chile, as has been said, it is what sector they go to”, closes Mena.