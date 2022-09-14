Euphoria: 10 Fun Facts About Zendaya’s Series | FAME

“Euphoria” has meant a success for HBO Max and a lot has to do with Zendaya’s interpretation. The 26-year-old actress has won over the audience with her leading role in the teen drama based on the Israeli series of the same name.

In the series, Zendaya is Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old girl facing a serious drug problem. It is not the only problem that the teenager faces, as she suffers from constant depression. When she was a child, she was diagnosed with OCD, ADHD, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. How much do you know about everything that goes on behind the scenes in “euphoria”? Here are some curious facts.

TEN FUN FACTS ABOUT “EUPHORIA”

10. The series is based on the real life experiences of Sam Levinson

While it borrows some aspects from the original Israeli series, much of “Euphoria” is rooted in the series’ own experiences. Sam Levinson with substance abuse, addiction and rehabilitation.

Sam Levinson, director of “Euphoria” (Photo: AFP)

9. Jacob Elordi was “virtually homeless” before he was cast.

Jacob Elordi plays the villainous handsome boy that everyone loves and hates at the same time. But before the series, his life was very different. “I auditioned, this was at a point where movies I had done hadn’t been released. I had no money, I had nothing, I had practically no home in Los Angeles, I went to the casting and I forgot my lines.he told Wonderland magazine in 2019.

8. Javon Walton is an elite boxer and gymnast who is training for the Olympics.

The actor behind the teenage drug lord, Ashtray, has big sports aspirations in real life. While he has several big projects lined up, acting is basically Javon Walton’s side hustle. The 15-year-old is a boxer and gymnast who hopes to represent his country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

7. Barbie Ferreira auditioned seven times for the role of Kat.

While some actors on the series were passed over at their first audition, Barbie had a much more intense audition process. The actress was under consideration for two months before landing the part, and she found out while she was in a therapy session.

Barbie Ferreira put aside taboos and is the first young model who is not carried away by appearances (Photo: Barbie Ferreira / Instagram)

6. A spotlight was used to film the party scene from Season 2.

While filming the season 2 premiere, the crew turned off all the lights and shone a huge spotlight on the actors. “It’s almost like you’re going back and looking at photos”creator Sam Levinson explained.

5. The carnival scene took six days to shoot

It was so dusty and cold that Zendaya needed an inhaler. Plus, all the rides and camera equipment were packed into just 125,000 square feet.

4. Zendaya and Angus Cloud went to the same school

Zendaya and Angus attended the Oakland School of the Arts in California. Angus told The Wall Street Journal: “I guess we had some of the same friends, but I didn’t really know her.”.

Angus Cloud suffered a serious accident before filming the series that caused internal bleeding in his skull (Photo: Angus Cloud / Instagram)

3. Maddy’s black dress is available to buy online

Heidi Bivens revealed to Interview magazine that Maddy’s now-iconic black New Year’s Eve outfit was an original look she commissioned from designer Aidan Euan. Fans fell in love with the dress and glove combination, creating their own versions and taking inspiration from the overall vibe. Thanks to the popularity of the look, you can now buy the full ensemble online at Aidan Euan’s Akna brand for $230.

2. Zendaya was the only choice to play Rue

Speaking to EW, Zendaya revealed: “Sam told me it was on his vision board for Rue, which I thought was crazy. I was like, ‘I don’t believe you. What have I done in my career to show that I can do this?’”

1. Season 2 Was Shot Entirely on Kodak Film That Is No Longer Made

The second season was shot on film called Ektachrome, which Kodak stopped making in the 2000s. HBO and Levinson managed to persuade the company to make thousands of rolls so they could shoot the season with them.

Part of the cast of “Euphoria” during the red carpet of the premiere of the second season (Photo: Getty Images)

WHEN WILL THE THIRD SEASON OF “EUPHORIA” BE PREMIERE?

At the moment there is no exact date on when the third season of “euphoria”, but certain estimates can be made in order to calculate that long-awaited day. First, keep in mind that production is not very fast. What’s more, the last season took about seven months to finish filming.

Another point to consider for this is the agenda of the artists, especially the protagonist Zendaya, who is one of the actresses of the moment and in the coming months will dedicate herself to recording a couple of films.