Euphoria 2 on Sky: Zendaya is the actress of the moment

2021 was his year: in January the second special of Euphoria. In February Zendaya did discuss with the black and white film (she also produced and available on Netflix) Malcom & Marie, written and directed by Sam Levinson, former author of the series Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.

The Space Jam sequel was released in July, Space Jam: New Legends, in which he gives voice, in the original version, to Lola Bunny. In September he presented Dunes, the first part of Denis Villeneuve’s film based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, at the Venice Film Festival, parading on the red carpet with Timothée Chalamet. In December he starred again with Tom Holland (Zendaya’s boyfriend also in life) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing cinema in the last two years.

Born on September 1, 1996, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, aka Zendaya and that’s it (let’s get rid of the doubt once and for all: it is pronounced “Zendeia”) is the actress of the moment. Sure, maybe more in America than us, but his 121 million followers on Instagram they speak for themselves: Zendaya likes it. Also because she has qualities: she is good, she chooses projects with intelligence, she is beautiful and above all she perfectly embodies the spirit of her generation.

If for you Zendaya is still simply the “MJ” of Spider-Man, that’s why you should write his name instead: a star is born. You can also see it from 10 January in second season of Euphoria, broadcast on Sky and Now Tv simultaneously with America.

Zendaya: singer, dancer and actress

Zendaya began her artistic career early: at 8 she joined the dance group Future Shock Oakland, dancing hip hop and hula. He then studied acting at California Shakespeare Theater and toAmerican Conservatory Theater, participating in various productions of Shakespeare’s works, such as Richard III.

And also singer and in 2016 he participated in the visual-album Lemonade by Beyoncé. In America it began to gain popularity thanks to the Disney Channel program At full speed, while the first role in the cinema was that of MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

In The Greatest Showman, in which she stars with Hugh Jackman in the role of a trapeze artist, has proven to be a complete performer, but is with Euphoria, TV series in which he plays the terrible teenager Rue Bennett, who revealed all his dramatic talent. Drug addict and unreliable narrator, the actress stages sex, violence, psychological trauma with an impressive naturalness.

Zendaya and fashion

Together with Timothée Chalamet, with whom he presented Dunes in several cities, this year she was the best dressed star on red carpets in the world. And in fact, alongside her artistic career, Zendaya has always accompanied that of model.

You can see that he knows how to walk in an important suit. It is no coincidence that brands are competing for it: from Valentino to Bulgari, passing through Tommy Hilfiger, everyone wants it as a testimonial.

The public likes it because it is spontaneous both with an evening dress with a train and when wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Zendaya is a vegetarian

Her peers and teenagers also like Zendaya a lot because she embodies the spirit of the times. He has always stated of not wanting to play stereotypical female roles or underdeveloped, she claimed her roots by parading with dreads at the 2015 Oscars and is vegetarian, by personal choice, since the age of 11.

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland

Tom Holland formalized the relationship with Zendaya during an interview with GQ last November, but the two have known each other for some time, thanks to Spider-Man. The first film of the trilogy with Holland was in fact released in 2017 and the set was convict.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home I am Peter Parker and MJ, and they stay together just like in real life. The two actors continue to carry on this sort of tradition: before them Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst, protagonists of the Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi, were together, as well as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who in turn collected the superhero baton.