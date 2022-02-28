Euphoria 2: Zendaya’s Series Ending Explained | Season 2 | What happened and what does it mean | Ending Explained | HBO Max Series | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the series of the moment culminated its second season this February 27. We are talking about “euphoria”, the teen drama based on the Israeli series of the same name that began broadcasting its volume two from January 9, 2022, through the HBO platform.

SPOILER ALERT. The season finale has left great revelations such as the farewell of the character of ashtrayinterpreted by Javon Waltonthe teenager who sells illicit substances and is a great companion Fez. If you want the explanation of this and other points of the end of the second season, then read on.

The premiere of the second season was a boom in terms of audience, as it obtained more than 8 million viewers after the first episode (Photo: HBO)

EUPHORIA 2 ENDING EXPLAINED

After Lexi’s controversial school play left romances and friendships hanging in the balance, the drama picks up the tension on Fezco, setting up a scene of imminent violence. Custer points out that the police found the body of Mouse, the drug dealer that Ashtray murdered at the beginning of the season. This is how before the situation escalated to greater, Ash stabs Custer in the throat..

On the other hand, Cassie, after being rejected by Nate, bursts into the school auditorium in a rage. As she continues the play, she heads to the stage and begins to berate her sister for her work in front of the audience, making fun of her. The young women fight on stage until her mother tries to calm them down, meanwhile, Maddy steps in and confronts Cassie. for dating her ex behind her back.

Maddy seizes an opportunity and doesn’t hesitate to slap Cassie in front of the entire audience, a fight that then spills out into the hallways. Euphoria High.

Cassie arguing with Maddy in a scene from the second season (Photo: HBO Max)

On the other hand, Rue remembers visiting Elliot after he told his mother about his drug use. “I think you might have accidentally saved my life”he reluctantly confesses. Shortly after she says that she has no intention of apologizing to Elliot, he sings a song to her.

back to the present, Lexi agrees to finish what she started and decides to continue with the work.even after all the chaos. Rue appears on the scene to give her courage, shouting her name in the audience.

After Custer’s death, it’s obvious that Fez won’t make it to Lexi’s play. Knowing that SWAT is on the way, he expresses that he is willing to take responsibility for the two murders, much to Ash’s dismay.

After storming out of the construction site, Nate loads his father’s gun and meets him. She then asks if she is happier now that she has left the family and accepted her sexuality. Each recognizes his flaws and insecurities, although honesty is not enough for the young man. “I don’t want your apology, I just want revenge”, he tells Cal, since it turns out that he has copies of all of his father’s incriminating videos and has already notified the police. But Cal will not be the only one imprisoned.

Nate Jacobs is played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi (Photo: Warner Media)

The officers finally arrive in Fez with loaded weapons. After locking himself in the bathroom, Ash defends himself by shooting at the authorities. through the door. When a SWAT checks to see if he survived the hail of bullets, Ash kills him with a shotgun; but soon after, a sniper laser appears on his chest and finally on his forehead. Fez, heartbroken, is arrested.

The story now returns to Rue’s emotional eulogy for her father, which unfolds in real time through Lexi’s play. The episode also revisits the final moments of Lexi and Cassie’s father, and Lexi’s time visiting Rue in the hospital after her first overdose.

being sober, Rue finally reconnects with Lexi on a deeper level, and both process the immense losses they both experienced. The friendship seems to rekindle in the end. On the other hand, after getting it all out, Maddy and Cassie share a quiet moment; but Perez warns that her friend and Nate’s breakup “is just the beginning”.

Cassie starts a secret relationship with Nate, her best friend Maddy’s ex (Photo: HBO)

After finishing the work, Jules tells Rue that she loves her., but it is not reciprocated. Rue, perhaps still upset that he ratted her out about her increased drug use, ends the season with some hope. The young woman expresses that she stayed clean for the rest of the year and reflects on her time with Jules. The season closes with another Zendaya song, but without the choreography from the previous season finale.

EUPHORIA 3 RELEASE DATE

It is not known for sure when season three of “euphoria”; however, since it has been renewed, it won’t be long before a new batch of episodes premieres. Although the time difference between the first installment and the second is two years, that does not mean that the same distance will be repeated since the delay was due to the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated period is the first half of 2023.