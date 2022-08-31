Euphoria 3: Zendaya advanced details of the next season of the HBO series

Zendaya, the actress who plays Rue in Euphoria, gave details of what could happen in the third season of the successful HBO series.

By Drafting THINGS

Euphoria became a phenomenon within the world of streaming. The premieres of its weekly chapters brought together millions of viewers who, after the shocking end of the second season, await the premiere of the third, which could still arrive at the end of 2023.

However, Zendaya, the actress who plays Rue in Euphoria has taken advantage of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to provide previews of the next season that could take a different direction from the first two, with the protagonists older and far from school.

“I think it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety process, how chaotic it could look.” said the Emmy winner.

In that sense, Zendaya anticipated that the characters will have to decide where their future will go. “I also want to know what will happen to all the characters, in the sense that they are trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they finish high school and what kind of people they want to be,” concluded hinting that the third season will happen years later.

The third season of Euphoria

The runaway success of Euphoria’s second season prompted its producers to consider expanding the stories of Rue, Cassie, Lexie, and Maddie, among other characters.

In February of this year, the third season of Euphoria was confirmed through the Twitter of Angus Cloud, the actor who plays Fez in the HBO series.