EUPHORIA 5 reasons to love the second season

After two years of hiatus that seemed very long, Euphoria, the HBO show he sees protagonist Zendaya, comes back to our screens with the second season.

The series is adapted from the Israeli series, written and directed by Sam Levinson, who used her experience with drug addiction to speak directly and intimately about Rue’s drug problems and many other people – young and old – that are reflected in her personal history.

Rue Bennett (played by the very talented Zendaya that won an Emmy for Best Actress in a TV Series just for his performance in Euphoria) is a teenager with a drug addiction who, after overdosing, begins a troubled path to sobriety. Like any teenager, Rue has friends, falls in love, goes to school, tries to find out who she really is and above all, if she will ever be able to accept herself as she is.

The cast (composed of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, and many others) he had immediately been talked about, and the themes the series deals with (mental health, addiction, bereavement, sexuality) immediately attracted the attention of all of us, inaugurating the debate about how important it is to deal with certain topics like addiction and mental illness nowadays.

On January 10, 2022, the second season on Sky Atlantic began – also available for streaming on NOW – and we couldn’t wait for it to return.

But why can’t we do without this series? Here are the 5 reasons why we love Euphoria.

1. Jules, Maddy and Cassie of Euphoria

HBO

One of the strengths of this series are the characters.

What makes them unforgettable is how different they are. Everyone brings their own personal experience to the screen: there are drug addiction and depression Rue, the fragility and the search for oneself of Jules, safety and strength of Maddy, the need to be loved and the distorted relationship with the sex of Cassie, insecurity and the desire for change of Kat, the instability and sadism of Nate.

Even the characters we see less on the screen are able to make their voices heard and leave their mark. We have Lexi – who is perhaps the most innocent and realistic version of a young high school girl – e Fez, the drug dealer with a heart of gold who managed to win over audiences so much that he twisted the plot of the show.

2. The Euphoria storyline: mental health and addictions

HBO

The themes of this series are very strong, because they touch sensitive and difficult to manage chords. Certain themes such as depression , self-harm , drug addiction And violence against women they must be told in the right way: combining authenticity and respect.

Many have found the children’s stories exaggerated and transgressive due to the raw story telling (which includes explicit sex and drug use scenes) but Euphoria it is much more than that: it is a magical and dark place, which would not be so impactful and successful without the cruelty of the story.

3. Zendaya: Euphoria a point of arrival

FOXGetty Images

He found fame on the Disney Channel with the show Shake It Up, was the protagonist of the musical The Greatest Showman alongside Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman, he is MJ in the new trilogy record-breaking from Spider-Man, in Malcolm & Marie starred alongside John David Washington (that’s right, Denzel’s son), he’s the star of Euphoria, the series that is on everyone’s lips and at every red carpet is talked about for its phenomenal looks. Basically Zendaya is unstoppable! Everyone agrees, young and old. She was able to leave the tender and innocent world of Disney like no one else had ever done, and she landed among the most famous actors and directors, winning everyone’s hearts.

4. Euphoria style: looks and makeup

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Whether it’s on Tiktok or in real life, we’ve all seen guys replicating one of the series’ many fabulous outfits at least once.

The dresses worn by the girls (Jules and Maddy are always the most iconic of the bunch) hypnotize anyone. Not only are they beautiful and unique, but they underline even more the character and history of our protagonists, because all clothing items reflect an inner aspect of the wearer.

Even the makeup has been recreated countless times online and offline. The make-up artist of the series, Doniella Davy, shared photos of the various makeup looks she created for the series on Instagram, sharing the origins and anecdotes behind her ideas and explaining how these same looks can be recreated.

5. Marcell Rév’s dream photography

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The director of photography of the series, Marcell Rev , he managed to create an aesthetic totally in line with the emotions and dramatic moments of the show. Each of the scenes is emphasized with a particular, careful and personal touch. The first season was painted in blue, a color that manages to give balance to emotions.

In this second season (shot this time with a Kodak Ektachrome film) the mood and the predominant colors are other, as we could see from the trailer. What we are sure of is that it is a great little masterpiece.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io