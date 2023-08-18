Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Madame Web’

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read

Sydney Sweeneyknown to play How In Excitementwill be added to the cast of Movies madam web in one of leading roles,

The star of the HBO production will play Julia Carpenter in one of the versions of the Spider-Man universe Spider Woman Within Marvel Stories.

The actress revealed this in an interview with Diversitywhere he expressed his excitement on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this role.

Sidney Sweeney played the role of Cassie in the series. Excitement, Photo: Warner Media

Sidney Sweeney commented that once he was given the role to join the cast madam webTried to know everything about Julia Carpenter, to the extent that he bought all the comics where she was mentioned.

The interpreter said in the interview that she finds her strength in her femininity, as well as reinforcing it with her knowledge and what she learns every day within the industry.

Sweeney will star alongside Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson in this production, which is expected to expand. spider man universe,

The film will continue the sequence that Sony Pictures started with feature films. morbius, poison And crucifixionIn reference to New York’s friendly neighbor.

madam web It is scheduled to release in theaters on 15 February 2024.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Andrew Garfield may have met Kevin Feige to play Spider-Man in the film

3 days ago

Amazon renews ‘The Witches of Mayfair’ with Alexandra Daddario

March 19, 2023

’90s Hair: This Is How You Can Get ’90s Cindy Crawford Hair With Extra Density

2 weeks ago

National Day of Mexican Cinema. Something to celebrate?

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button