‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeneyknown to play How In Excitementwill be added to the cast of Movies madam web in one of leading roles,

The star of the HBO production will play Julia Carpenter in one of the versions of the Spider-Man universe Spider Woman Within Marvel Stories.

The actress revealed this in an interview with Diversitywhere he expressed his excitement on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this role.

Sidney Sweeney played the role of Cassie in the series. Excitement, Photo: Warner Media

Sidney Sweeney commented that once he was given the role to join the cast madam webTried to know everything about Julia Carpenter, to the extent that he bought all the comics where she was mentioned.

The interpreter said in the interview that she finds her strength in her femininity, as well as reinforcing it with her knowledge and what she learns every day within the industry.

Sweeney will star alongside Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson in this production, which is expected to expand. spider man universe,

The film will continue the sequence that Sony Pictures started with feature films. morbius, poison And crucifixionIn reference to New York’s friendly neighbor.

madam web It is scheduled to release in theaters on 15 February 2024.