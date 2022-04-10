‘Euphoria’: Ali’s Dinner Scene With Rue’s Family Means More Than Fans Think

Rue (Zendaya) needed a lot of support to get sober. So when Ali (Colman Domingo) came over to cook dinner in the second season of EuphoriaHer fans thought it was her way of supporting Rue. But in more ways than one, that dinner at Euphoria Season 2 episode 6 went to Ali. Domingo explains all the nuances of the scene that fans might not have noticed.

Colman Domingo says Ali needed to have dinner with Rue’s family

In an interview with Vulture, Domingo spoke about the Euphoria episode where Ali stays for dinner. “I thought, ‘This is something Ali needs,’” the actor said.

“He needs this connection as much as they do. Once he met Leslie in episode two, he knew that she needed support in dealing with her daughters. Even if it’s just a moment of human connection: coming over, making a meal and talking to each other.”

Domingo called Ali’s presence a “conduit” to open a dialogue between Rue and her family.

‘Euphoria’ season 2 dinner with Rue made Ali feel whole again

As Ali revealed through her sponsor Rue, she previously had a family. “It’s kind of beautiful and fortuitous that Lauren Anderson Sam Levinson gave Ali a wife and two little girls in her past,” Domingo reminded Vulture. Sitting down to dinner with Leslie (Nika King) and her two little girls”[filled] a hole that Ali desperately needs to mend.”

Domingo certainly doesn’t know if there will be more family dinners for Ali in the future, but that night served him well. “He knows that he can make a difference in some way,” Domingo said.

Gia got something from Ali staying for dinner too.

The dinner after Rue apologized to Ali was also beneficial for Gia (Storm Reid), Rue’s sister. “[Ali] know the toll [Rue’s addiction is] having in [GIa]”, Domingo said in his interview.

He continued: “We can always draw a line back to one of Rue and Ali’s first conversations outside of a meeting, where she finds out that Gia saw her overdose. It’s like, ‘Who takes care of that?’ He knows that everyone is focused on the family problem and that no one thinks about the other person that he is suffering, no one pays attention to him or loves him ”.

Instead of everyone’s energy being directed solely at their drug-addicted sister, Leslie, Ali, and Rue all acknowledged Gia’s presence at that dinner. Also, Ali let him know that any anger he felt toward her sister was justified.

Sam Levinson encouraged awkward silences to make the dinner scene more authentic

According to Sunday, Euphoria creator Levinson encouraged the cast to lean into awkward silences in that dinner scene, as it was unconventional to have a father figure present at the table. “It’s okay if you need to take a moment to digest before you react,” Domingo remembers Levinson saying. “It’s all new to this family and it’s new to Ali as well, so it’s okay to respond in a unique way.”

Behind the scenes, Domingo said he had conversations with King, Reid and Zendaya so they could get to know each other. When fans saw them laugh, talk, and “enjoy each other,” those moments were authentic. “A really natural thing happened, so we were really able to let the scene play out,” Domingo said.

