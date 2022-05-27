Euphoria among the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards return this 2022 and certain nominees command the attention of millions of followers. Given this, the HBO movie, ‘Euphoria’ with Zendaya, became one of the favorites for the contest How many nominations does the adolescent film have? When to start the ‘main event’? Details soon.

As is known, the television network MTV announced all its nominees on May 11through its digital platforms. For this edition, there will even be awards for production between series and films competing in the same category, which add up to a total of 26.

Date and time to see the MTV Movie Awards 2022?

This June 5 will be held the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place from the Baker Hangar in Los Angeles, California (United States). On the other hand, the broadcast schedule for the MTV awards will be from 7:00 p.m. in Mexico.

It is also remembered, the fans to the movies nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards they will be able to cast their votes in favor of their favorite productions; This can be done through vote.mtvm.com, whose platforms will disappoint the wishes of the public from May 11 to 18.

MTV Movie Awards 2022: How many nominations does the film Euphoria have?

For editing the MTV Movie Awards 2022 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Euphoria’ with Zendaya are among the most voted productions at the awards gala; It should be remembered, the actress works in both productions and for her most recent in her leading role, she won an Emmy Award this year.

one of the most interesting nominations for Zendaya it is treated to ‘to Best Kiss‘, whose moment he shared with the arachnid hero played by his partner in real life, Tom Holland.

As is known, theZendaya’s performance in ‘Euphoria’ She received critical acclaim for playing a depressed young teenager struggling with addictions. Added to this, the HBO production touches on sensitive issues such as sex and violence between its characters.

2022 MTV Movie Awards Nominations

film and television

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“The Adam Project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sidney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

best superhero

Daniel Craig: “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies and the snake: “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free Guy”

acting discovery

Alana Haim: “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here for the Hookup

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”: Jennifer Hudson -. “Respect”

“Just Look Up”: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star”: Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)”: Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”: Encanto Cast – “Encanto”

Reality shows

Best Documentary Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“SummerHouse”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

best competition series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Reality

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Poppers”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best reality star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause: “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard: “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”