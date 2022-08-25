Euphoria: an actress from the series announces her departure with emotion!

Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira announced the terrible news on Instagram. And for good reason, she announced her departure!

A famous actressEuphoria will not play in season 3. This is Barbie Ferreira, she played the character of Kat. This very touching departure will move more than one fan of the series. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Euphoria is a hit

Euphoria has been wildly successful since its release. And for good reason, she has a great cast including Zendaya, but not only!

The HBO series created by Sam Levinson brings together several actors who have become stars through the show. As Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer or even Barbie Ferreira. In short, this teen drama enjoys a great audience thanks to their acting.

So much so that Euphoria allowed Zendaya to land theEmmy for Best Actress at 24. And that’s not all, since the series produced by Drake obtained multiple 2022 Emmy nominations (5).

In order to win a new prize, Zendaya may well be directing from an episode of season 3 ofEuphoria. Indeed, because she may play in the series but she is also one of the producers. Just that !

Euphoria collects awards. Moreover, last Juneshe received the MTV Awards 2022 for the best series in 2022. Zendaya was also entitled to her award for the title of best performance in a series.

In short, just like series, Stranger Things, Squid Game or Game Of Thrones, Euphoria grabs everything in its path. Building on its success, especially after a highly commented season 2it can boast of announcing a new season 3 in full broadcast of season 2.

If the series Euphoria works so much, it’s also thanks to the soundtrack. Moreover, Zendaya does not hesitate to lend her voice for certain songs because she is also a singer.

Euphoria also makes a sensation with stars like Britney Spears. Yes, the series helped him calm his anxiety.

Notice to fans, Euphoria season 3 won’t arrive until 2024 and a star jumped ship. MCE TV tells you more!

An unexpected departure

Massive blow for the fans, a starEuphoria surprised everyone with this terrible news. Indeed, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will no longer play in the series. At least she won’t appear in Season 3.

Currently starring in Jordan Peele’s film, Boop, Barbie Ferreira will have marked the history of Euphoria playing the character of Kat. Besides, she explained how she felt on Instagram.

“After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I have to say goodbye to her with tears in my eyes. I hope many of you were able to see yourself in her as I did and that she brought you joy through her journey to becoming the character she is today” wrote the Euphoria actress in an Instagram story. “I put all my application and my love into it and I hope you could feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez. »

A very poignant speech to confirm departure rumors that had been hovering since the beginning of 2022. Namely that the character of Kat will have marked Euphoria. Yes, she embodied a young woman concerned about the gaze of others and in search of self-confidence.

