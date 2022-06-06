Euphoria and Spider-Man triumphed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
American actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with her teen drama euphoria and the super production of superheroes Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich were voted Best Program and Best Movie, respectively.
The awards are voted for online by the public and tend to recognize commercial and popular successes, which have a large number of fans on social networks.
Zendaya, a 25-year-old former Disney child star with huge popularity, won Best Performance with euphoriaan HBO series that takes an often grim and harsh look at modern teenage life.
The series also won offbeat awards like Best Fight.
For its part, Spider-Man: No Way Outthe highest-grossing film since the pandemic, was crowned Best Film.
The film has earned nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, and is the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States.
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s on-screen and real-life boyfriend, won Best Performance in a Feature Film for his role as Spider-Man. Neither of them attended the ceremony in person in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.
Honorees include Daniel Radcliffe, who won Best Villain for Adventure Comedy The lost Cityand Jack Black, honored by MTV for his career.
Full list of winners
HYphenated CATEGORIES
BEST FILM
dunes
scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
batman
BEST PROGRAM
Squid Game
euphoria
ted lasso
Inventing Anna
Loki
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson, batman
Sandra Bullock, Lost City
Timothy Chalamet, dunes
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PROGRAM
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Kelly Reily, Yellowstone
LilyJames, Pam & Tommy
Sidney Sweeney, euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
oscar isaac, Moon Knight
Scarlett JohanssonBlack Widow
Sim Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell, batman
Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City
James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti, You
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein, ted lasso
John Cena, peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Ryan ReynoldsFree Guy
NEW PERFORMANCE
Alan Haim, Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Hannah Eibinder, Hacks
Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game
Sophia DiMartino, Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”
Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria
Guy vs. Hesitate, FreeGuy
Shang Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
spider men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST SCARY PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega, Scream
Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
mia goth, X
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the BuildingSelena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam ProjectRyan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
Lost CitySandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
FOR RELATIONSHIPS
euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson
“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
“Little Star,” Dominic Fike
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez *WINNER
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Encanto” cast
CATEGORIES WITHOUT SCRIPT
BEST DOCUMENTARY REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset *WINNER
summer-house
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Bar Rescue
Dr Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
queer eye
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR
Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Lindsay HubbardSummer House
Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALKSHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God
Gordon Ramsay
Kelly Clarkson
Rob Dyrdek
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
NEW SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosch vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton, Salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, summer-house
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Guidice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST COMEBACK IN A REALITY
Betheny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonic Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
sher, ex on the beach
Tammy Roman, The Real World Homecoming
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Janet Jackson
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2u
The Beatles: Get Back