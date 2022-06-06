Euphoria and Spider-Man triumphed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

American actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with her teen drama euphoria and the super production of superheroes Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich were voted Best Program and Best Movie, respectively.

The awards are voted for online by the public and tend to recognize commercial and popular successes, which have a large number of fans on social networks.

Zendaya, a 25-year-old former Disney child star with huge popularity, won Best Performance with euphoriaan HBO series that takes an often grim and harsh look at modern teenage life.

The series also won offbeat awards like Best Fight.

For its part, Spider-Man: No Way Outthe highest-grossing film since the pandemic, was crowned Best Film.

The film has earned nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, and is the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States.

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s on-screen and real-life boyfriend, won Best Performance in a Feature Film for his role as Spider-Man. Neither of them attended the ceremony in person in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

Honorees include Daniel Radcliffe, who won Best Villain for Adventure Comedy The lost Cityand Jack Black, honored by MTV for his career.

Full list of winners

HYphenated CATEGORIES

BEST FILM

dunes

scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

batman

BEST PROGRAM

Squid Game

euphoria

ted lasso

Inventing Anna

Loki

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, batman

Sandra Bullock, Lost City

Timothy Chalamet, dunes

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PROGRAM

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reily, Yellowstone

LilyJames, Pam & Tommy

Sidney Sweeney, euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

oscar isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett JohanssonBlack Widow

Sim Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell, batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein, ted lasso

John Cena, peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan ReynoldsFree Guy

NEW PERFORMANCE

Alan Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Eibinder, Hacks

Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game

Sophia DiMartino, Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria

Guy vs. Hesitate, FreeGuy

Shang Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

spider men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST SCARY PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, Scream

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

mia goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the BuildingSelena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam ProjectRyan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

Lost CitySandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

FOR RELATIONSHIPS

euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez *WINNER

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Encanto” cast

CATEGORIES WITHOUT SCRIPT

BEST DOCUMENTARY REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset *WINNER

summer-house

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Bar Rescue

Dr Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

queer eye

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Lindsay HubbardSummer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALKSHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

NEW SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosch vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton, Salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, summer-house

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Guidice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST COMEBACK IN A REALITY

Betheny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonic Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

sher, ex on the beach

Tammy Roman, The Real World Homecoming

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2u

The Beatles: Get Back

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!