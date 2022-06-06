“Euphoria” and “Spider-Man” win the MTV awards and Zendaya shines

Los Angeles (AFP) – US actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and Television Awards on Sunday with her teen drama “Euphoria” and superhero blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which were voted best show and best movie respectively.

The awards are voted for online by the public and tend to recognize commercial and popular successes, which have a large number of fans on social networks.

Zendaya, a wildly popular 25-year-old former Disney child star, won best performance for “Euphoria,” an HBO series that takes an often grim and harsh look at modern teenage life.

The series also won offbeat awards like “Best Fight”.

For its part, “Spider-Man: No Exit”, the highest-grossing film since the pandemic, was crowned best film.

The film has earned nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States.

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s boyfriend on screen and in real life, won the award for best performance in a film, with his role as Spider-Man. Neither of them attended the ceremony in person in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

Honorees include Daniel Radcliffe, who won best villain for the adventure comedy “The Lost City,” and Jack Black, MTV’s Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

