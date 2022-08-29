Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira announces that she is leaving the series

It’s official, the next season ofEuphoria loses an important member of its cast. In effect, Barbie Ferreira leaves the phenomenon series which revealed it three years ago already. The actress announced the news on her social networks on August 24, 2022. “After four years as Kat’s most enigmatic and special character, it is with tears in my eyes that I bid her farewell. I hope some of you were able to see yourself in her as I did and that she brought you joy through her journey to becoming who she is today. I put all my attention and love into this character and I hope you felt it. I love you Katherine Hernandez.” she explained via an Instagram story.

Barbie Ferreira won’t be in the sequelEuphoria

Whether Barbie Ferreira chooses to say goodbye to the sulphurous high school student, her fans remain unsatisfied. It must be said that in season 2 of the series of Sam Levinsonthe only memories of Kat are not the most glorious (while we had on the contrary loved to follow its evolution, funny and unpredictable, in the first season). Between a meager intervention in the viral quarrel of his comrades Maddy (Alexa Half) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and the sad way she ended her relationship with her boyfriend Ethan (austin abrams), his character has disconcerted more than one. In unison, fans agree that Kat deserved better: more space, more depth, more nuances.

In addition, we can only recognize how much the young actress has brought a necessary breath of fresh air to the world of series by embodying the captivating Kat in Euphoria. This world, like that of cinema in general, is made up (still today) of strict standards, in particular as regards the plasticity of actresses. So inevitably, when we see Barbie Ferreira to arrive on the screen, it feels good. But the problem is that she quickly found herself confined to this status of young actress positive body and very sure of herself. Barbie Ferreira now intends to make the person she is heard, an actress above all (and before a body, above all). For example, we can discover it in a completely different genre thanks to the new thriller by Jordan Peele, Boop.

What to expect for season 3 ofEuphoria ?

Besides the lack of Barbie Ferreirawe hope to find most of the main actors over the course of season 3 ofEuphoriato know Zendaya (Street), Hunter Schafer (jules), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Half (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Angus Cloud (Fez) and Dominic Fike (Eliot). Nevertheless, HBO has so far released very little official information about the cast, plot or release date of this new chapter. Case to follow!

