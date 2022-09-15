Euphoria: HBO responds to rumors about the end of Zendaya’s drama with season 3

Euphoria is one of the most successful drama series on the HBO network. The show that follows the character of Zendaya, premiered season 2 earlier this year and a number of rumors suggest that its end will come with the third installment.

September 14, 2022 11:21 p.m.

euphoria debuted its first season in June 2019 on the HBO broadcast network. That same year it was renewed for a second installment, but it did not hit the screen until early 2022. However, it was preceded by 2 special episodes that were released in December 2020 and January 2021.

HBO Content Director responded to rumors about the end of Euphoria with season 3

Season 2 of Euphoria had a total of 8 episodes, which focused on the backstories of some of its characters. The teen drama stars Zendaya and follows a group of students as they navigate their lives immersed in perdition, drugs, alcohol, trauma, love and friendship.

So far there is no news about the production of Euphoria season 3, but since HBO renewed it, a number of rumors have surfaced hinting that the drama series will come to an end with the new installment. The truth is that there are many stories to tell for Rue Bennet, the character of Zendaya, and the chain’s content director, Casey Bloys, has just confirmed it.

Let’s remember that Euphoria is one of HBO’s highest-rated dramas and has been awarded 6 Emmy Awards this year. Therefore, it would be difficult to think that the program could end soon. During a recent interview with Deadline, Casey Bloys has debunked rumors about the show ending with season 3.

HBO wants Euphoria to stay on screen beyond season 3

The director of HBO clarified that his wish is for Euphoria to remain on screen beyond the third season. and that the drama evolves as the characters age. This is somewhat contrary to what productions focused on youth institutes are used to, where the characters remain adolescents as time passes.

Euphoria’s leading lady, Zendaya, won an Emmy Award this week for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the youngest actress to receive this accolade in Primetime Emmy history. Production on season 3 is expected to start in early 2023, so its premiere could air in 2024.