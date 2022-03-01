Euphoria in the cryptocurrency market! Ethereum and Bitcoin AMAZING!

photo freepik.com

Today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 puts a smile on the faces of many investors. The oldest cryptocurrency earns a lot in a very short time, reaching a very high position. There is no doubt that the current increases are probably the result of the Russians’ fear of further sanctions.

Every day there is news of new sanctions that are beginning to make life more difficult for Russians. Russia has been cut off from SWIFT, as a result of which many local investors will have to look for a different method of settling transactions. Although Bitcoin seems to be the perfect option, and the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance will help Russia regulate cryptocurrencies, the Russians may not benefit much from it in the near future.

As we well know, Ukraine asks to block access to cryptocurrency exchanges for Russians, and although at the moment its founder and other representatives of the industry are responding that any block must be legally introduced, no one has any doubt that the accounts will soon be frozen. .

Given the current situation, scared Russians are starting to withdraw funds from centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Of course, withdrawing money from exchanges requires the purchase of large amounts of cryptocurrencies, which can lead to temporary oversupply. As you can see, the Russians’ fear of blocking funds can have a positive effect on the mood of all investors.

The second factor influencing afternoon gains of about a dozen percent is the withdrawal of the Russians from the poker platform. This is also about the fear of funds being blocked. According to one of our readers, withdrawing money from the poker platform requires the exchange of chips for cryptocurrencies.