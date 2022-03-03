Euphoria: Jacob Elordi confessed what it is really like to work with Zendaya in the series

In addition to starring in the critically acclaimed series, Zendaya also serves as an executive producer. So what is the Hollywood star like on set? Her on-screen nemesis, Jacob Elordi, hinted at it.

March 3, 2022 2:09 p.m.

Jacob Elordi stars alongside Zendaya hbo max drama, euphoria. The series centers on Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a self-proclaimed addict, and her group of friends who live in the fictional town of East Highland. Created and written by Sam Levinson, the second season of Euphoria follows Rue’s troubled relationship with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) and her struggle to stay sober.

Euphoria: Jacob Elordi confessed about working with Zendaya on the set of the HBO series

On euphoriaElordi plays Nate Jacobs, a golden boy with a dark side. Nate’s determination to keep his father’s extramarital affairs a secret from him is just one of the motivating factors behind his violent outbursts and his misogynistic behavior. Nate targets everyone near Rue, putting the two at constant odds. Rue threatens to expose him and sets off a brutal confrontation between Nate and Rue’s drug dealer and friend, the surprisingly sympathetic. Fezco (Angus Cloud).

euphoria earned six Emmy nominations in 2020 and gave Zendaya her first win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest actress to win in the category. The series has a really high rate of positive reviews and has already confirmed her return for a third season.

Elordi is a heartthrob in her own right, thanks to her starring role in Netflix’s “Kissing Booth” franchise, so romance rumors were bound to fly. According to some sources, Zendaya and Elordi vacationed together in Greece in 2019 and recounted some of their adventures on social media. Still, the actor expressed that his relationship with the actress is strictly platonic. As for what it’s like to work with Zendaya, he had nothing but praise to give.

“She is a power unto herself, talented, and very sweet.”

Euphoria: Jacob Elordi and Zendaya are great friends in real life

While Jacob Elordi’s Euphoria character isn’t a fan of Rue, the actor has the utmost respect for the once Disney favorite, who plays one of Nate’s many female victims.

“Zendaya is amazing. It’s great to work with her. She is an amazing artist and a very caring person for all of us off camera.”

While Nate is trying to make amends with Jules lately, it doesn’t seem likely that his character will suddenly become a nice guy, so future clashes with Rue are inevitable. Fans soon expect the news of the HBO Max series for its third season, while they finish biting their nails with what recently happened in history.