‘Euphoria’ Just Changed Course Forever

4 hours ago

Lexi Howards (Maude Apatow) was the central element of the seventh episode of the second season of euphoria. And there was a good reason for that. Troubled Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) little sister finally put on her school play. But Oklahoma, which had become part of the particular internal world of the series, turned into something else. Not only in a tour of all the conflicts of the program. Also in a medium of exposure, virulence and ridicule that may trigger the events of the upcoming last chapter

During its second season, euphoria changed the dizzying pace of its first episodes, for a deep review of your inner tension. That included the virtual disappearance of the adult world and the reconfiguration of the relationships between its characters. From significantly diminishing the presence of Kat Fernández (Barbie Ferreira), showing the collapse of Rue (Zendaya), to hinting at the darkness in Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). The second season of Euphoria has emphasized the fact that the adolescent world fragments and collapses. Even more so when Sam Levinson decided that if the first season had been a brutal look at contemporary adolescence, the second would be something different.

How different is it? So far, the second season of euphoria it has moved on complicated and not always clear terrain. If the first episodes of it seemed to suggest that the fall — death? — de Rue was imminent, the following deviated in a new direction. One that aims to show the consequences of the love triangle between Cassie, Nate and Maddie as something more than a youthful conflict. In fact, the seventh chapter pushed euphoria to new ground. One in which it is evident that there will be explicit violence, also the death of a beloved character. But as if that were not enough, also a rethinking of the essential discourse of the program. The school days euphoria finished?

From teen drama to something more twisted

During the last three chapters of euphoria, at least three things became clear. The first, that Rue will no longer have a normal life. Either because of his admission to rehab or even possible death. The character played by Zendaya is destined to break what appears to be her rhythm as an anomalous element within the story. The same could be said for Jules (Hunter Schafer), back in a new space for him to deal with. His love conflict with Rue, hard personal traffic and finally the disappearance of the pressure of the Jacobs on his life transformed his future.

