‘Euphoria’ Just Changed Course Forever

Lexi Howards (Maude Apatow) was the central element of the seventh episode of the second season of euphoria. And there was a good reason for that. Troubled Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) little sister finally put on her school play. But Oklahoma, which had become part of the particular internal world of the series, turned into something else. Not only in a tour of all the conflicts of the program. Also in a medium of exposure, virulence and ridicule that may trigger the events of the upcoming last chapter

During its second season, euphoria changed the dizzying pace of its first episodes, for a deep review of your inner tension. That included the virtual disappearance of the adult world and the reconfiguration of the relationships between its characters. From significantly diminishing the presence of Kat Fernández (Barbie Ferreira), showing the collapse of Rue (Zendaya), to hinting at the darkness in Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). The second season of Euphoria has emphasized the fact that the adolescent world fragments and collapses. Even more so when Sam Levinson decided that if the first season had been a brutal look at contemporary adolescence, the second would be something different.

How different is it? So far, the second season of euphoria it has moved on complicated and not always clear terrain. If the first episodes of it seemed to suggest that the fall — death? — de Rue was imminent, the following deviated in a new direction. One that aims to show the consequences of the love triangle between Cassie, Nate and Maddie as something more than a youthful conflict. In fact, the seventh chapter pushed euphoria to new ground. One in which it is evident that there will be explicit violence, also the death of a beloved character. But as if that were not enough, also a rethinking of the essential discourse of the program. The school days euphoria finished?

From teen drama to something more twisted

During the last three chapters of euphoria, at least three things became clear. The first, that Rue will no longer have a normal life. Either because of his admission to rehab or even possible death. The character played by Zendaya is destined to break what appears to be her rhythm as an anomalous element within the story. The same could be said for Jules (Hunter Schafer), back in a new space for him to deal with. His love conflict with Rue, hard personal traffic and finally the disappearance of the pressure of the Jacobs on his life transformed his future.

But it is the possible resolution – violent and tragic – of the relationship between Nate, Cassie and Maddy, which carries a greater dramatic load. Also, the fact that Lexi’s work, in which each conflict of the program was exposed in detail, is the trigger for something more dangerous. Cassie and Nate are headed not just for a showdown, but for completely break the fragile world of euphoria. If until now the series had been a teenage world, a possible outbreak of violence could transform it into something else. Specifically, when the cruelty of revenge? of Nate could devastate the rest of the characters in its path.

However, it is Cassie who seems destined to break the fragile balance of the last chapters. euphoriawhich until now had been based on its ability to maintain a more or less recognizable speech, crosses dangerous terrain with its seventh chapter. One that will make the next season become a new proposal. Or move the show forward to join the dots with its Israeli benchmark. Will finish euphoria for gravitating around a painful act of violence?

An unexpected goodbye in Euphoria

While a group of shirtless teenagers acted out the sexual repression of Nate Jacobs on stage, several other stories occurred in euphoria. Fez (Angus Cloud) seems headed for certain death. But also one that will impact the rest of the story. The character, turned into a strange connecting thread of stories in an increasingly irregular plot, went through in the seventh chapter in a singular goodbye. He was seen to be heading step by step to an apparently irreversible act of violence and furthermore to an irrevocable turning point.

Sign up in hbo max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What TheWire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. It includes the entire Warner catalogue, the Cartoon Network classics and the big premieres like Matrix and dunes.

That, at the same time that Cassie decided to stop Our Life, the debut work of her sister and the chapter fueled Rue’s theory of death. At various times, its fragility was seen, the way in which its environment is torn apart. And for her final minutes, Euphoria made one thing clear: the show’s youth is coming to an end. For better or worse, the series changed course on an unknown path to disaster. Perhaps the final stage of the sordid fall into hell of their characters, which has been skillfully shown during the season?





