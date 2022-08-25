Euphoria loses a member of its cast for the third season

Barbie Ferrera, in the middle of the image, played Kat Hernandez in Euphoria. HBO.

August 25, 2022 11:21 a.m.

Although there are a couple of years left to see the third season of the Euphoria series on the screen, the cast has already suffered the first loss.

This is the actress Barbie Ferreira, who gave life to Kat in the fiction starring Zendaya, and who announced that she will not be part of the new cycle.

It was through an Instagram Stories that the interpreter announced that “after four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes.”

“I hope that many of you can see yourself reflected in her as I did and that it brings you joy as you see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you guys can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez ”, closed Barbie Ferreira in her farewell to Euphoria.

The news comes after, in the middle of the broadcast of the second season of the HBO series, rumors arose of an alleged annoyance on the part of the actress with the director and creator, Sam Levinson, taking into account that Kat did not have the same development as in the first cycle.

In fact, in the second batch, it is easy to see that said character does not appear much on screen.

Details of the third season of Euphoria

A few days ago, Zendaya spoke for the first time about what will be the third season of Euphoria, which is expected to debut in 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter acknowledged that he would like the story to undergo a time jump to explore what the characters would be like outside of school.

“I think it would be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school. I want to see how Rue deals with sobriety, how chaotic it could be,” she said at the time.

He added that he will look for this “with all the characters, in the sense that they are trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they finish high school and what kind of people they want to be.”