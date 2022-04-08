Euphoria season 2: Zendaya and Angus Cloud will be present on the soundtrack!

Season 2 of Euphoria was a hit on HBO worldwide. And this is also explained by the soundtrack of the series which is incredible.

Season 2 ofEuphoria caused a stir when it first aired in January 2022. The series highlights many fashion trends, beauty but also great songs. Which gives rise to a very good soundtrack. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

What are the actors doing after the success of season 2 of Euphoria?

Euphoria offered the actors great visibility for the rest of their careers. Indeed, following the success of season 1 and then season 2, the series was able to give the casting a big spotlight.

Therefore, now all the actors become more and more famous. Eh yes, Euphoria is no longer associated with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer or Eric Dane.

Euphoria it’s also, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Dominic Fike, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow. In short, this season 2 has highlighted these actors.

The HBO series enjoyed great ratings for its second season. Which therefore gave rise to this announcement in full circulation: Euphoria is renewed for a season 3. Something to delight the fans!

Season 2 then ended on February 27, 2022. Thus, a question very quickly torments fans ofEuphoria : where and how see the actors again while waiting for season 3 ?

Zendaya will star in the latest film Challengers by Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name. Javon Walton (Ash in Euphoria) joins season 3 ofUmbrella Academy. Jacob Elordi stars in the film Deep Water.

For their part, Eric Dane and Sydney Sweeney will give the reply in National Anthem. The latter should also play in the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web. In short, the cast ofEuphoria won’t have time to twiddle their thumbs.

The soundtrack of the series will be released in April 2022

Not only Euphoria shines with its great cast, but another factor allows the series to break audience records. Of course, fashion is also one of its factors. Indeed, because the actors have been able to bring fashion trends up to date.

Besides that, another art shines in Euphoria and it’s about the music. Indeed, the series benefits from a soundtrack signed Labrinth.

Moreover, the latter even made an appearance in the season ofEuphoria. The songwriter has therefore announced on Instagram that he will release all the songs from season 2 in an album.

And in the list of singers are Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike. Yes, the actress sings in her spare time. This is also the case of the interpreter of Elliot obviously.

With 22 titles, Labrinth therefore signs a great album with all the soundtrack of the seasonEuphoria. The artist explains on Instagram that he is very proud to release all these compositions: “This is much more than a sheet music album for me”.

Before having a little word for his fans: “I want to thank you all for bringing this music to life more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worthy of love and grind. »

Labrinth’s album on season 2 ofEuphoria will be released on April 22, 2022. The opportunity to relive the episodes through the 22 titles.

Photo credits :

Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA

AFF/ABACA

