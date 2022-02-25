‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Zendaya Promises ‘Redemption’ for Rue Bennett in Episode 8

James 2022-02-25

Euphoria fans are worried about many characters in the season 2 finale, including Fezco (Angus Cloud). But according to Zendaya, Rue Bennett is going to redeem herself. This is what the actress revealed about the fate of her character in Euphoria Season 2, episode 8.

Rue Bennett takes a backseat in the second half of ‘Euphoria’ season 2

Throughout the first season of Euphoria, the story focused on Rue and her addiction. While that remains a major storyline in the second season of the HBO drama, Rue’s narrative has been overshadowed by those stories about Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), and Lexi. Howard (Maude Apatow). Many Euphoria Fans are upset about the lack of Kat (Barbie Ferreira) in season 2, but that’s another story.

