‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Zendaya Promises ‘Redemption’ for Rue Bennett in Episode 8

Euphoria fans are worried about many characters in the season 2 finale, including Fezco (Angus Cloud). But according to Zendaya, Rue Bennett is going to redeem herself. This is what the actress revealed about the fate of her character in Euphoria Season 2, episode 8.

Bennett Street (Zendaya) | Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue Bennett takes a backseat in the second half of ‘Euphoria’ season 2

Throughout the first season of Euphoria, the story focused on Rue and her addiction. While that remains a major storyline in the second season of the HBO drama, Rue’s narrative has been overshadowed by those stories about Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), and Lexi. Howard (Maude Apatow). Many Euphoria Fans are upset about the lack of Kat (Barbie Ferreira) in season 2, but that’s another story.

Still, even though Rue is not in the center of Euphoria sophomore season, that doesn’t mean he’s any less of a leading man. Midway through the season, fans saw Rue go through a dark relapse. Her actions became the catalyst for the stories of the other characters in Season 2, including Cassie and Maddy’s broken friendship and the story told in Lexi’s play.

Fans will get a ‘feeling of redemption’ for Rue in ‘Euphoria’ season 2, episode 8

Many Euphoria fans thought Rue looked “clean and sober” sitting in the audience for Lexi’s play (via Reddit). As Zendaya told The Cut, it’s all part of Rue’s redemptive arc.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/m182yfkVqP8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“Episode 8 is where we’ll get that sense of redemption,” Zendaya told the outlet. “That you are not the worst thing you have done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers the same as her deserves it.”

‘Euphoria’ season 2 finale almost took a ‘very different’ direction for Rue

During her interview with The Cut, the Emmy-winning actress admitted that Season 2 originally had a darker conclusion. “The end of the season was going to be very different,” Zendaya explained.

She continued: “Then halfway, [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson] and I was like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We have to put some fucking hope into this show.’” In episode 6, Rue begins to put her life back together, preparing fans for what’s to come in the season 2 finale.

Filming season 2 of the HBO series was physically demanding for Zendaya

In the Season 2 episode “Be Still Like the Hummingbird,” Rue goes berserk after learning that her mother (Nika King) flushed a suitcase of drugs down the toilet. For Zendaya, filming that episode was a “very difficult day.”

“I mean, I hit myself,” she told Variety. “I still have some scars on my legs and some bruises.”

Rue (Zendaya) and Gia (Storm Reid) | Eddy Chen/HBO

The scene in episode 5 was just as emotionally demanding for the actor. Fans are demanding another Emmy for Zendaya after seeing his performance in the episode.

She elaborated: “It was so intense and scary to tackle. I care about Rue and I hate it when she’s in pain. And I think this whole episode, there’s a lot of pain and she’s coming to the surface, and it also intersects with her withdrawing, which is extremely painful physically.”

See how Rue’s story unfolds. the Euphoria The season 2 finale airs Sunday, February 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Zendaya’s Body ‘Acquires Anxiety And Anger’ Playing Rue